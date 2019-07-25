Royal Salute releases its first even blended malt

Royal Salute is toasting an all-new addition to its signature 21 Year Old range with the Malts Blend, its first ever blended malt.

The Malts Blend is crafted with more than 21 precious single malts aged for a minimum of 21 years from the five whisky regions of Scotland.

Working in harmony, each of the flavours combine to create a symphonic-like performance for the senses.

The result is an indulgent and profound Scotch whisky bursting with notes of orchard fruits and enriched by subtle spices.

It’s the first time a new whisky has been added to Royal Salute’s 21 Year Old range and joins Royal Salute’s flagship whisky, The Signature Blend, which was originally created as a gift for the Coronation of Queen Elizabeth II in 1953, and has been steeped in royalty ever since.

The Malts Blend is presented in Royal Salute’s new-look packaging, which has recently undergone a major transformation, showcasing a contemporary take on the Scotch whisky’s rich history with a colourful, enchanting depiction of the British Royal Menagerie.

Royal Salute Master Blender, Sandy Hyslop, said of the blend: ‘Like a symphony, each of the single malts “performing” in this blend complement and enhance one another’s unique flavours and together create the final composition. Working with the finest single malts to create The Malts Blend was extremely special, and from the moment you taste the super-sweet richness of this blend, with its hints of spice, it’s clear that this whisky is nothing short of magic.

‘As Master Blender for Royal Salute, there is no greater honour than protecting the continuity of the blend that was first created in 1953 and has remained exceptional ever since. But to have the opportunity to create something entirely new for this sensational portfolio – an elevated Scotch evoking the signature Royal Salute style but with its own unique characteristics – that’s truly the dream.’

The elegant blend is housed in a beautifully crafted porcelain flagon glazed in an emerald hue reminiscent of the precious stones set within the Imperial State Crown.

Royal Salute marketing director, Mathieu Deslandes, added: ‘There has never been a more exciting time for our brand. With a bold new look across our packaging and the exceptional Malts Blend the newest member of our 21 Year Old collection, we’re raising the bar for Scotch whisky and we’re only just getting started.

‘Royal Salute has an esteemed history and we have worked hard to ensure this heritage has remained at the heart of the brand as something we are exceptionally proud of.

‘However, we also strive to ensure our portfolio is at the cutting-edge of Scotch whisky innovation and this latest creation is testament to this ambition. The Malts Blend is a whisky that has earned its title; it really is fit for royalty.’

The Royal Salute 21 Year Old Malts Blend is available from select luxury whisky retailers around the world. Find out more at: www.royalsalute.com.