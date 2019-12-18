Royal Lochnagar to release limited edition of 5004

Royal Lochnagar Distillery has released a limited-edition single malt Scotch whisky, exclusively available to purchase at the Highland distillery from the end of 2019.

A distinctive release that demonstrates a true Royal Lochnagar character, alongside gentle maturation in European oak and refill casks.

With just 5004 bottles available, Royal Lochnagar 2019 Distillery Exclusive will retail at RSP £85 per 70cl and bottled at 48% ABV.

Neil Murphy, the senior site manager at Royal Lochnagar, said: ‘This special liquid perfectly captures the spirit of Royal Lochnagar distillery character, with a wide range of outstanding flavours and aromas which are inspired by the experience of being out in the open landscape of our home in the Cairngorm mountains.

‘This rare and exclusive Single Malt has been selected by our expert team and represents a rare memento of whisky history for visitors to take and enjoy.”

Famous for its historic royal warrants and its outstanding flavour, Royal Lochnagar whisky owes both to an incredible location. This small craft distillery sits one mile from the Royal Family’s Balmoral Castle, at the foot of the Cairngorm mountains.