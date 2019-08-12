Revamp for Cu Bocan with new drams and bottles

An experimental highland single malt is relaunching with a new look and range.

Cù Bòcan aims to unlock the unusual, as it is distilled every winter in limited batches and made with lightly peated Scottish barley for its signature wisp of smok.

However, Cù Bòcan will now also explore innovative maturations to create whiskies full of intrigue and surprise.

As part of the relaunch, Cù Bòcan have partnered with specialist drinks branding agency, Thirst Craft, for a distinctive redesign which now reflects the contemporary spirit, including a bespoke layered bottle.

Cù Bòcan relaunches with three products. There is the Signature malt, matured in bourbon, Oloroso sherry and North American virgin oak casks, and their first two creations, Creation #1 matured in Black Isle Brewery Imperial Stout and Bacalhôa Moscatel de Setúbal wine casks and Creation #2 matured in Japanese Shochu and European Virgin Oak casks.

The Cu Bocan SignatureEach single malt offers an exploration in the subtleties of smoke, the character of the casks and the mastery of maturation.

Managing director Stephen Bremner said: ‘Consumer testing feedback reaffirmed that the Cù Bòcan spirit was exceptional with powerful potential, but were telling the wrong story.

‘We’re excited this new positioning puts the product back at the heart of Cù Bòcan to welcome people into the world of lightly peated whisky and the unusual finishes that lie within.’

The redesigned Cù Bòcan will launch in specialist shops worldwide from this month with an RRP of £45 and £60 per 700ml bottle for the Signature, and Creations #1 and #2 respectively.

Cù Bòcan is a Highland Single Malt distilled, matured and produced at the Tomatin Distillery near Inverness.