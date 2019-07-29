Rare whiskies remember the silent distilleries

Silent Scotch distilleries are being honoured with rare whisky releases.

Single malt Scotch whisky creator Gordon & MacPhail has unveiled its Summer Collection, which includes some of the oldest ever whisky releases from two silent distilleries.

Bottled as part of its Private Collection range, Gordon & MacPhail 1969 from Dallas Dhu Distillery is joined by Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from St Magdalene Distillery, a 38-year-old single malt.

Single malts in the Private Collection are personally selected by members of the Urquhart family that has owned Gordon & MacPhail for four generations. For over a century, the specialist has matured spirit from more than 100 Scottish distilleries in its own casks to create a liquid library found nowhere else in the world.

A third Private Collection release, Gordon & MacPhail 1966 from Longmorn Distillery will be available as part of the Summer Collection. The Speyside malt has been matured in a first-fill Sherry butt for 53 years, which has delivered a rich, dark mahogany colour, intense fruitcake notes on the nose and dark fruits on the palate.

These unique and rare releases are contained in bespoke crystal decanters housed in beautifully crafted wooden veneer presentation cases.

Stephen Rankin, director of Prestige at Gordon & MacPhail said: ‘Our Private Collection whiskies embody the expertise, skill and patience that has been passed down over four generations of my family.

‘My grandfather, George Urquhart, recognised an opportunity to match new make spirit with carefully selected casks at a time when the vast majority of production went into blends. Over the decades he was able to master this art which has become his legacy.

‘He could never be persuaded to bottle a whisky before he believed it had reached its ultimate peak in terms of quality – a tradition we’re proud to continue today.’

Gordon & MacPhail 1969 from Dallas Dhu Distillery [UK RRP £6950]

Less than two miles outside Forres, Dallas Dhu was one of the westernmost Speyside distilleries. Closed in 1983, the distillery was designed by famed architect Charles Doig, who also designed the Gordon & MacPhail retail shop in Elgin.

Matured in a refill Sherry hogshead cask no. 1656 on 10 June 1969, only 176 bottles of Gordon & MacPhail 1969 from Dallas Dhu Distillery will be available for purchase from selected specialist whisky retailers internationally.

Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from St Magdalene Distillery [UK RRP £1000]

The Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from St Magdalene Distillery is believed to be one of the oldest bottled single malts from the distillery which used to stand in Linlithgow in the Scottish Lowlands.

A distillery with a rich and varied past, St Magdalene was initially known as Linlithgow Distillery, before a merger with Bonnytoun Farm Distillery in 1826 led to a renaming. The distillery was built on the lands of St Magdalene’s Cross Convent, although today all that remains is the malting barn and kiln.

Laid down the year prior to the distillery closing its doors for the last time, the Gordon & MacPhail 1982 from St. Magdalene Distillery was matured in cask no. 2092, a refill American hogshead. Only 161 bottles available to purchase from select whisky retailers internationally.

Gordon & MacPhail 1966 from Longmorn Distillery [UK RRP £6950]

Unlike many Scottish distilleries founded during the whisky boom at the end of the 19th century, Longmorn has continued with constant production right up until the present day.

Just 398 bottles are available of the Gordon & MacPhail 1966 from Longmorn Distillery, with the 53-Year-Old single malt whisky matured in cask no. 610, a first fill Sherry butt.

For more information on the 2019 Summer Collection visit: www.gordonandmacphail.com/our-whiskies/ranges/summer-collection/

Further releases from the 2019 Summer Collection include Connoisseurs Choice 1989 from Balblair Distillery (UK RRP £400), Connoisseurs Choice 2006 from Caol Ila (UK RRP £89.75) and Connoisseurs Choice 1995 from Royal Brackla (UK RRP £167).