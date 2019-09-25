Rare Macallan Lalique set to go under the hammer

Two bottles of one of the world’s most sought-after whiskies, the Macallan Lalique 50-year-old lead Bonhams Fine Whisky sale in Edinburgh on Wednesday 9 October.

The Lalique 50 year old is the first of The Lalique Six Pillars Collection of the distillery’s rarest single malts.

Distilled and bottled by The Macallan Distillers Ltd, Easter Elchies, Craigellachie, it is said to have the aroma of cumin, cardamom and maraschino, and a taste of dark prunes and plain chocolate.

Released in 2005 and limited to only 470 individually numbered decanters worldwide, these come with an estimate of £65,000-80,000 per decanter. Each contains a 50 Year Old Macallan single malt.

Another bottle and decanter in their presentation case sold at auction in Hong Kong for £104,296 in May this year.

Other highlights of the sale include:

Three bottles of Back Bowmore – 1964; one each of the first second and third editions. Estimate for each bottle: £18,000-20,000. Black Bowmore 1964 first edition was bottled in 1993 in a production run of 2,000 bottles. The second edition followed in 1994 – when, again, production was limited to 2,000 bottles. The third, and final, bottling, in an edition of 1,812, took place in 1995.

Rolling Stones Suntory – 50th Anniversary. Estimate: £25,000-35,000. The whisky is a blend of selected malts distilled in milestone years in the history of the Rolling Stones, including a malt from 1962 – the year the band was formed – that has been aged in mizunara (Japanese oak) casks. The blend also contains whisky from 1971, when the famous ‘tongue and lips’ logo was launched; it’s said to be one of the most famous brand images in the world, and the original art work is in the collection of the Victoria and Albert Museum in London.

Bonhams whisky specialist in Edinburgh Martin Green said: ‘In a strong sale the exceptional Macallan Lalique 50-year-old stands out. This is one of the world’s great whiskies. It doesn’t appear at auction very often, so I expect a lot of interest from collectors.’

Follow the link to the online sale catalogue: https://www.bonhams.com/auctions/25369/