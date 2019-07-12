Rare collection of Macallan to go under the hammer

Over 1150 bottles of whisky, including an unprecedented amount of high quality Macallan whisky, are set to go under the hammer at the Just Whisky online auction starting today.

Live from 5pm until 8pm on Sunday 21 July, the auction features rare Macallan whiskies and includes a bottle of the distillery’s oldest expression to date – a 72 year old single malt bottled in a Lalique crystal decanter.

The highly collectable dram was released last year to celebrate the opening of the new £140m Macallan distillery and visitor centre in June 2018. The elegant bottle and wooden case has been created to mirror the striking futuristic design of the new distillery.

An extremely rare bottle of Macallan ‘The New Range Rover’ will also be available for bids. Released in the mid-nineties to celebrate the launch of the new P38 Range Rover, this sought after bottle features ‘The New Range Rover’ on the label and it is now worth more than the car.

Other exceptional Macallan whiskies included in the auction are the 50 year old 1949 bottled in a specially commissioned Caithness Glass Millennium decanter, the 1948 Select Reserve and the 52 Year Old. The 52 Year Old set a new Just Whisky auction record last month, selling for £58,000.

The market for rare and unique bottles has seen phenomenal growth over the past 10 years, both in terms of whisky being traded and the value of that whisky. Recent research shows top Scottish whiskies have risen in value by 40% and provided investors with a return of almost 600% over ten years, according to Knight Frank.

Graham Crane, director at Just Whisky, said: ‘Every now and then an auction line-up comes along that has collectors and aficionados on the edge of their seats with excitement. This is one of those times.

‘We are delighted to offer such high quality lots in July’s auction and includes some incredibly rare bottles which you won’t find at retail or in the resale market for years.

‘The price for Macallan has gone through the roof with demand resulting in new, age statement releases being sold for tens of thousands of pounds more than the original retail price and non age statement selling for up to 800% more that the retail price within a month.

‘We are thrilled to be recognised by our sellers as the number one auction for rare Macallan and we are looking forward to seeing the bids pour in.”

‘Forget fine art and vintage cars, with investors from the USA and Asia rare whisky is the best place to put your money for the best return.’

The auction will use a proxy system which bids on the customers behalf up to their maximum bid.

Visit www.just-whisky.co.uk to take part.