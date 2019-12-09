Rare bottle auction raises £1670 for charity

A rare bottle of bourbon from award-winning distillery, Buffalo Trace has surpassed expectations and raised £1,670 in Just Whisky’s auction in aid of Scottish charity, Breast Friends & Family.

Buffalo Trace, the renowned American distillery, recently released its six millionth barrel of Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey from which 400 bottles were filled and made available exclusively to charities for fundraising opportunities across the USA.

One bottle however, made it to the UK and was auctioned in the Just Whisky auction in aid of Breast Friends & Family.

Aged for 10 years and 11 months, each bottle from the six millionth barrel has been packaged in a numbered hardwood showcase box and includes a beautifully handwritten description on the glass. It also features a piece of the charred oak stave from the barrel and a small brochure explaining the significance of this collector’s edition.

Graham Crane, Just Whisky co-founder said: ‘It was an honour to support the fundraising efforts of Breast Friends & Family. This rare whiskey wouldn’t typically find its way to the UK and it will potentially be another nine years until the seven millionth barrel is available.

‘The bottle was entered with no reserve and we hoped to raise around £1,000, so to have surpassed this by over fifty per cent is phenomenal and will make a big difference to those who benefit from the charity’s work.’

Based in the East of Scotland, the charity supports patients through breast cancer diagnosis, treatment and recovery. It works to provide the little things that the NHS are not in a position to, that will make a difference to patients and how they feel about themselves. All the proceeds from the auction have been donated to the charity.