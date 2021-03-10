Pour & Sip to make whisky a little bit more fun

A whisky subscription service aims to make drams less intimidating, more accessible, and much more fun.

Pour & Sip is a solution for the whisky newbie, seasoned sipper, and everything in between, as it delivers five 30ml samples straight to subscribers’ doorsteps each month.

Its passionate team of experts choose five whiskies to go in each month’s subscription box, selecting each one to showcase the diversity of the spirit.

Pour & Sip founder Giovana Petry said: ‘Each whisky comes with its own matching tasting card, not just telling you what the whisky tastes like, but why, with room for your own tasting notes, too.

‘To get you started, in your first box you’ll also receive a free welcome pack complete with two Glencairn tasting glasses and a how-to taste whisky guide.

Pour & Sip goes beyond just the liquid in the glass, as what makes it special is its two interactive live tastings each month.

Giovana continued: ‘Here you’ll find a wonderful whisky-loving community and even a special distillery guest or two, as you all sip through that month’s whiskies together in real time.

‘You can also find discounts on full bottles of your favourites at the exclusive member store (with free next day delivery – always), and you’re automatically enrolled in Pour & Sip Rewards, which lets you spend your rewards points at the Member Store or put towards saving money on future boxes.’

The is also Pour & Sip Digest, an informative, friendly blog full of content, distillery spotlights and interviews, and exploring whisky know-how.

March saw Pour & Sip’s first themed box in honour of International Women’s Day and Mother’s Day, celebrating women in the whisky industry with five expressions.

Giovana concluded: ‘With long-standing favourites sitting next to shiny new releases, you can take your taste buds on a trip around the world through the wonders of whisky.’

Find out more at the Pour & Sip website where they usually run their live tastings on the first and third Thursdays of the month.