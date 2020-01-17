Plenty of whiskies to choose from this Burns Night

It’s that time of year again, Dry January is nearly over and the light at the end of the January blues tunnel is within reach.

That means Burns Night – the ultimate excuse to drink whisky and get your Scottish on – is here.

The Character of Islay Whisky Company’s Aerolite Lyndsay is a 10-year-old single malt from Islay so it is smoky, but also has a delicately sweet finish so great for those curious about peaty whiskies.

Delicious served neat, but also makes a delicious hot toddy or highball – perfect for hosting your own Burns night at home – something to please everyone.

Aerolite Lyndsay is from an undisclosed distillery on Islay. The blenders showcase the liquid by resting it in a carefully curated selection of bourbon, Spanish oak quarter and character casks. The flavour imparted from this maturation journey provides a bold whisky, with an independent and complex character.

We have a few more suggestions, with some tasting notes and food pairings.

Mortlach 20 Year Old (£199)

The elegant oldie in the Mortlach range. Matured solely in sherry casks, the whisky has been crafted to match rich and dark sherry character against old, refined oaky notes.

Best for: Pairing with Haggis. Dense with waxy, and earthy tones, this rich whisky will bring the flavours to life and reveal the peppery spice of the meat, enhancing the flavours of the haggis.

Lagavulin 12 Year Old and Talisker 15 Year Old Special Releases 2019 (£110)

Powerful and peaty, this is a small batch of Lagavulin matured in refill American oak casks. Rugged & smoky, made by the sea, the first ever release of Talisker as a 15 year old, matured only in freshly charred American oak hogshead.

The Lagavulin 12 Year Old and Talisker 15 Year Old from the 2019 Rare By Nature Special Releases collection are particularly bold and robust whiskies, perfect to pair with the strong flavours of haggis all the way to the neeps and tatties at your Burns supper.

Game of Thrones House Targaryen (Cardhu Gold Reserve) (£48.75)

Smooth and generous, a small batch double matured for two years in Amontillado sherry-seasoned hogsheads

Best for: Pairing with cheese. The perfect dram to celebrate Robert’s famed interest in old songs and legends. The House of Targaryen, famous for its dragon foundation is portrayed by a rich and sweet Cardhu, the ideal partner to your cheeseboard

House Tyrell (Clynelish Reserve) (£49.75)

This single malt is light and floral like Highgarden, but should not be underestimated as it still holds a strong Highland character.

Best for: Serving with cranachan. This Clynelish Reserve will bring out the sweet notes typical of cranachan with its signature waxy background making it the perfect combination for the tart raspberries. The tropical exotic fruits of papaya and mango provides this whisky with the ideal dessert feel.