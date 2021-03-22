Pandemic heroes honoured with charity bottling

Award-winning Islay malt Big Peat has announced a charitable bottling in honour of the heroes of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Big Peat Heroes limited edition will result in a bulk sanitiser donation to the value of £10,000 being made to a leading UK charitable organisation by Douglas Laing & Co.

Packaged in a rainbow-coloured premium gift tube, the Heroes Edition shows Big Peat himself tearing open his doctor’s coat to reveal a superhero costume underneath.

The whisky inside is a marriage of single cask single malts only from Islay, offered at 48% alcohol strength, without colouring or chill-filtration. It is limited to just 1,500 bottles and is exclusively for the UK, with the sale of each bottle contributing the equivalent of £6.67 worth of sanitiser to a worthy cause.

Cara Laing, marketing director and third generation in her family business, said: ‘When our board met to establish our priorities for 2021, we unanimously agreed that we are focused on making tangible contributions to the UK’s recovery from recent catastrophic events.

‘We gathered our wider team on a Zoom call and between us, we came up with a number of initiatives – from donating to the BEN Society in support of the recovery of Scotland’s licensed trade, to offering our warehouse space for mass-vaccinations – plus Big Peat’s Heroes commemorative bottling.

‘Every single individual in key worker roles deserves to be honoured, and this limited edition bottle is designed to do exactly that, by donating a substantial volume of hand sanitiser to a charity chosen by our consumers.’

Consumers are invited to vote for the charity of their choice via an on-pack QR code and Big Peat’s social Media.

The firm says it reached out to scores of UK charities, and arrived at a shortlist that includes: Erskine – caring for veterans of the British Armed Forces; Marie Curie – providing care and support for those with terminal illness and their families; and Hearts & Balls, delivering financial and emotional support for rugby players affected by catastrophic injury.

Big Peat Heroes Edition will be available from late March from specialist spirits retailers across the UK and online, with an RRP of £45. Donations to Erskine, Marie Curie and Hearts & Balls can be made via the links.

Find out more at www.douglaslaing.com.