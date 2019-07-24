Opening date set for Bladnoch Distillery visitor centre

The official opening of Bladnoch Distillery’s new state-of-the-art visitor centre will take place later this month in the heart of Dumfries and Galloway.

The iconic distillery is one of the oldest working distilleries in Scotland and is owned by Australian businessman, David Prior.

The new visitor centre will open on 25 July, and will feature a historical gallery, gift shop, café, and tasting bar serving the entire range of Bladnoch Single Malt Scotch Whiskies and Pure Scot Blended Scotch Whiskies.

At least two tours of the distillery will be offered daily during the high season, taking guests on a journey through the distillery’s history and showcasing how Bladnoch Single Malt is crafted on site.

Bladnoch Distillery was founded in 1817 by the McClelland brothers who were some of the first in Scotland to acquire a license to make Scotch Whisky. In 2015, David Prior purchased the distillery with plans to reinvent the Bladnoch Single Malt offering and restore the historic distillery.

He enlisted the help of acclaimed Master Distiller, Ian MacMillan, and has invested over five million pounds into installing all new equipment including two pairs of copper stills from Forsyths of Rothes and six new wooden washbacks.

Since 2017, the distillery has produced new make spirit once more, and has launched multiple award-winning expressions across both of its brands, Bladnoch and Pure Scot.

David Prior said: ‘Over the past four years my team and I have restored and upgraded the distilling operation of Bladnoch and launched our Bladnoch Single Malts into 30 countries.

‘The opening of the Visitor Centre represents the final piece of this exciting and rewarding project. We are delighted to welcome guests from all over the world and deliver Bladnoch back to the local community, as an ongoing source of pride and employment.’

Earlier this year, Bladnoch Distillery announced that former Master Distiller of The Macallan, Dr Nick Savage, would join the team as their newly appointed Master Distiller. Nick Savage played an integral part in launching The Macallan Visitor Experience in 2018 and will now lead the team producing whisky in the heart of the Lowlands.

For more information on the Bladnoch Distillery Visitors Centre, visit www.bladnoch.com/visit-bladnoch/