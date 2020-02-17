Only 51 decanters of rare whisky have been created

The Dalmore has unveiled a rare 51 Year Old single malt, a masterpiece whisky which has evolved and matured over half a century, expertly composed using the world’s most exquisite casks.

Only 51 bottles of this limited-edition release have been created, each beautifully presented in a crystal decanter and high gloss presentation case. This unique proposition will be available to purchase in select domestic and travel retail partners from February.

The latest release is The Dalmore’s first of the new decade.

Presented in a striking decanter and adorned with the iconic 12-point ‘Royal’ stag in Sterling silver and crowned with a crystal stopper, each bottle pays homage to The Dalmore’s Royal heritage. Every decanter is held in a hand-crafted high gloss coffret case crafted from black sycamore wood echoing the sophistication of the liquid within.

Richard Paterson, master distiller at The Dalmore, said: ‘The Dalmore 51 Year Old is a noble single malt of rare profundity and it has been my pleasure to closely follow its maturation over five decades. I am always looking towards the future and I carefully consider how each distillation will evolve, moving our spirits to new wood to transform their conclusion. The Dalmore 51 Year Old is a fine example of this.’

The Dalmore Aged 51 Years began its maturation journey in ex-bourbon casks and was then distributed between prestigious Port Colheita 1938 casks, exclusive Matusalem sherry casks and first fill bourbon casks. The spirit was finally reunited in specially selected bourbon barrels for a final flourish, demonstrating how deeply The Dalmore treasures the sanctity of the cask.

Paterson, who has been the creative force behind the brand for more than 50 years, joined in 1970. He has developed a fearsome reputation for the curation of exquisite casks, sourcing exceptional casks from the world’s finest bodegas and wineries to craft different expressions.

Since the end of 2019, The Dalmore has been celebrating its 180th anniversary – a landmark which will be marked by a series of special releases and events throughout this year.

The Dalmore Aged 51 Years is available to purchase at a selection of retail and travel retail outlets across the globe, suggested RRP £55,000.

For more information, visit www.thedalmore.com.