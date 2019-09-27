Only 125 bottles of Benromach 50 Years Old will be released

Benromach Distillery in Speyside has unveiled one of its rarest single cask releases and the oldest expression in the current range – Benromach 50 Years Old.

Laid down in 1969, Benromach 50 Years Old has spent half a century maturing in cask no. 2003, an ex-Sherry Hogshead.

The result is an exquisite hand-crafted single malt available as a limited release from the Benromach Distillery, with only 125 decanters available for purchase.

Keith Cruickshank, Benromach Distillery manager, said: ‘Benromach 50 Years Old is the oldest expression in our current range and was carefully crafted by my predecessors using many of the timeless methods that we still use at Benromach Distillery to this day, with an unwavering focus on sourcing the finest Scottish barley, drawing the purest local spring water and relying on the expertise and senses of our distillers to create a spirit that’s truly handcrafted.

‘Benromach is known for its range of classic Speyside single malt Scotch whiskies, beautifully balanced with a light touch of smoke.

‘This old and rare expression exudes undertones of gentle smoke and rewards 50 years of patience and nurture with sweet sherry aromas, ripe fruits and a mellow, mature oak finish.’

The distillery in Forres is one of few in Scotland to maintain a handcrafted approach to whisky making without the use of automated machinery.

The small team of distillers employ all their senses when crafting the classic Speyside single malt Scotch whiskies, managing the process by sight, sound and touch to create the unique, handcrafted and authentic Benromach taste.

Just 125 bottles of Benromach 50 Years Old will be available at selected retailers worldwide from 30 September. For stockist information contact sales@benromach.com.

Decanters are priced at £8000 GBP. Prices in international markets may vary due to local taxes and import duties.