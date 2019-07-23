New Scotch whisky with American women’s golf icon

Loch Lomond Whiskies, has released a very special limited edition single malt Scotch crafted in partnership with US women’s golf icon, Cristie Kerr.

Kerr, who won the 2007 U.S Women’s Open and the 2010 Women’s PGA Championship, became Loch Lomond Group’s first female golf ambassador last year. She now owns and operates Kerr Cellars in Napa Valley, USA, and is a qualified sommelier. This is the winery’s first partnership in spirits.

The Loch Lomond Single Malt Vintage 2002 was finished in French oak barrels which previously held Pinot Noir red wine from the Kerr Cellars winery.

The 2002 spirit was selected to celebrate Cristie’s first win on the LPGA tour and spent six months maturing in the Pinot Noir barrels, which were shipped to the Loch Lomond Distillery in Alexandria, near Loch Lomond, in October 2018.

The barrels are composed of Vosges Oak from the Alsace mountains in Eastern France. They were seasoned for three years prior to being delivered to the Loch Lomond cooperage and used for six months to mature the 2002 spirit carefully selected by Loch Lomond Master Blender Michael Henry to form the release.

The Pinot Noir finish has amplified the fruit characteristics associated with the Loch Lomond Distillery to create a truly special single malt Scotch.

Colin Matthews, CEO, said: ‘It is extremely exciting to be offering this truly unique limited edition release created in partnership with our ambassador, women’s golfing star Cristie Kerr. Since Cristie launched Kerr Cellars she has applied the same rigour and pursuit of excellence she displayed in golf to producing some of the world’s best wines.

‘Our Loch Lomond Single Malt Vintage 2002 captures the best of both worlds, wine and whisky, to offer a very special Scotch which will be sought after by golf fans and those who know their drinks alike.’

The Loch Lomond Single Malt Vintage 2002 has an ABV of 48.14%. It is presented in elegant navy-blue packaging which incorporates a discreet rendition of Kerr Cellars’ distinctive logo and also bears Cristie’s signature, creating a must-have item for followers of both golf and whisky.

Since turning professional in 1996, Cristie has recorded 20 wins on the LPGA Tour in addition to her two Majors. She was also World No. 1 on three separate occasions throughout 2010.

Cristie said: ‘I’ve long admired Scotch whisky and it is a great privilege to be working with such an acclaimed distillery to create my first single malt. The French Oak Pinot Noir casks we shipped to Loch Lomond Whiskies’ cooperage previously held some of our most highly rated red wine and I can’t wait for golfers and whisky fans to discover the superb single malt Scotch that they have helped produce.’

Loch Lomond is the official spirit of The Open, Women’s British Open and Ladies Scottish Open.