New Scotch whisky brand unveiled by Loch Lomond Group 

The Loch Lomond Group has revealed a new single grain Scotch whisky: Spearhead.

The new expression showcases pioneering craftsmanship and whisky-making techniques which create a lighter spirit, aiming to encourage more drinkers to enter the world of whisky.

The whisky is bold and has a sweeter style, similar to a bourbon, and is crafted at Loch Lomond’s distillery using a continuous Coffey style still, allowing for a lighter spirit to be created. The spirit is then aged in ex-bourbon barrels before finishing in a combination of fire and infrared-toasted virgin American oak barrels.

The innovative infrared barrels allow for an exact level of toast that extracts natural properties in the barrel, releasing a range of flavours from the wood that are then caramelized to give a complex range of sweet notes. Using a combination of traditionally fire toasted and infrared toasted barrels, the result is ultra-smooth, with a depth and complexity to the flavour. Loch Lomond Distillery is currently the only distillery in Scotland to use infrared barrels to finish whisky.

This process is unique to Scotch whisky making, making Spearhead a pioneer in the field, and creates a bold yet light and sweeter taste, perfect for new whisky drinkers or those who enjoy long serves.

Displayed in a bourbon-style bottle, Spearhead offers notes of vanilla pod, blackberries and dark chocolate.

Priced at £30 RRP with an ABV of 43% and available to purchase online, Spearhead is an ideal expression for those who enjoy American and Irish Whiskey and are keen to venture into the world of Scotch.

Calum Leslie, head of innovation at Loch Lomond Group, said: ‘We have been working very hard to create an innovative new Scotch Whisky and we are pleased to finally launch Spearhead to market.

‘While this style of whisky is very popular in the Irish and American markets, there isn’t anything comparable in the Scotch sector. Spearhead is one of a kind, championing the single grain, and taking a non-traditional approach to whisky making that will resonate with people new to Scotch. It’s the perfect whisky for those who prefer the sweetness of a bourbon or enjoy a long-whisky based serve, with Spearhead taking a twist on some classic cocktails.

‘Adopting our 200-year history of distilling, Spearhead has been created with the same level of care and expertise that goes into each and every one of Loch Lomond Group’s expressions, but it has its own unique journey. The end result is a bold, highly versatile liquid characterised by its sweet and light flavour.’

Spearhead will be available globally from summer 2021.

For more information, visit www.spearheadwhisky.com