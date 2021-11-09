New release celebrates the influence of American oak casks

Tamdhu Speyside single malt whisky has announced the arrival of its latest limited-edition release – Quercus Alba Distinction.

The new release from the Speyside distiller celebrates the unmistakable characteristics of first-fill American oak sherry cask maturation.

As the only Scotch whisky brand to exclusively fully mature in oloroso sherry casks, Quercus Alba Distinction begins its journey in the oak forests of North America, before being imported into Spain where these casks are carefully crafted in the ‘sherry triangle’ over the course of six years.

The staves are left to air dry in the Mediterranean sun before being assembled and toasted by experienced coopers. Finally, the Oloroso sherry seasoning takes place, before the casks travel to Tamdhu. Over time, the distillery’s vibrant new-make combines with the American Oak sherry cask to deliver rich fruity flavours and a wonderful natural amber colour.

On the nose, Quercus Alba Distinction delivers warming cinnamon and vanilla, with sharp citrus and cherry flavours. A rich and luscious palate brings plum, dates, chocolate, and subtle oak notes. To finish, the rich fruity notes continue with a decadent portion of syrup sponge.

Sandy McIntyre, Tamdhu Distillery manager, said: ‘Sherry cask maturation is essential for the flavour and colour of Tamdhu whisky, and we’re the only Scottish distillery to exclusively mature in these rare oloroso casks. Quercus Alba Distinction is a celebration of the very best in American Oak and the delicate flavour profile it gives our bold spirit.’

Bottles of Tamdhu Quercus Alba Distinction will be available to purchase exclusively from specialist retailers in the UK, USA, Germany, Netherlands, Asia and Australia at U.K. RRP £64.99 per 70cl bottle (48% ABV).