New Macallan boutique opens at Heathrow

Travellers will be able to experience The Macallan at a new boutique in Heathrow Airport.

The whisky has announced the opening of its latest Macallan Boutique in London.

Descrirbed as a ‘home away from home’, the luxury boutique offers guests the chance to discover and purchase some of The Macallan‘s most prestigious whiskies, including expressions from the Fine and Rare collection.

The boutique in Heathrow Terminal 5 immerses guests into the world of The Macallan through a multi-sensory experience, where they can learn of the brand stories, shot in stunning cinematography and learn more about the history behind the estate in Speyside.

The custom lattice centrepiece echoes the architecture of the distillery.

A spokesman said: ‘The passion and peerless spirit of The Macallan Estate is brought to life in Europe’s first Macallan Boutique, located in Heathrow Terminal 5.

‘Offering a unique collection of Macallan whiskies and a luxury shopping experience—in design, tasting, sensory journey and gifting—The Macallan Boutique, London Heathrow is a celebration of The Macallan’s past, present and future.’

The boutique is open from 5am-10pm.