New Laphroaig 10 year old is set to launch

Laphroaig is launching a 10 Year Old Sherry Oak in April – a new take on its much-loved and iconic single malt, to join its core range.

Finished in Oloroso sherry casks for 12 to 18months, this new expression combines the unforgettable flavour of Beam Suntory’s Laphroaig 10 Year Old with the sweet and aromatic flavours of the sherry casks.

Each cask has been carefully selected to compliment the distinct taste of Laphroaig, adding a complexity and balance which is sure to excite Laphroaig lovers everywhere.

Laphroaig Sherry Oak shines an auburn and tawny colour, and has a rich, full bodied flavour.

The marriage of casks creates notes of Manuka honey, bacon and maple syrup, alongside the classic smoke, seaweed and hint of salt that Laphroaig is known and loved for. As with all Laphroaig expressions, the finish is long-lasting, sweet and spicy.

Since 1815 Laphroaig has been creating premium single malt Scotch whisky, and the new Sherry Oak finish presents a new flavour profile for lovers of the Islay-distillery’s unforgettable flavour.

John Campbell, Laphroaig Distillery manager, has said: ‘We are so excited to announce the release of our unique and premium expression, Sherry Oak, taking our iconic Laphroaig 10 Year Old and finishing it with the sweet flavours of Oloroso sherry cask. This is a perfect accompaniment to any whisky collection and a celebrated addition to the Laphroaig range.’

Priced at £65, it will be available at specialist whisky retailers from Monday April 12.