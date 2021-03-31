New head of whisky creation at Glen Moray Distillery

Glen Moray has announced that Stephen Woodcock will take the helm at the Speyside single malt whisky distillery from this month.

Stephen, who brings a wealth of experience to his new role as head of whisky creation and stocks, will be responsible for developing Glen Moray’s wide range of inviting whiskies and championing its long-held expertise in maturing and marrying casks.

Joining from the Distell Group, Stephen will also oversee the other global whisky brands owned by Glen Moray’s parent company La Martiniquaise-Bardinet. These include the millionaire blended Scotch whisky brands Cutty Sark, Label 5 and Sir Edward’s.

Crafted in Speyside since 1897, records show that the very first spirit crafted at the distillery was aged in an unusually wide variety of casks – a tradition it honours in its extensive range of whiskies to this day. Glen Moray has increased its global sales by 50% in the last five years, becoming the world’s eighth biggest selling Speyside whisky and the 16th bestselling single malt.

Stephen, who succeeds Dr Kirstie McCallum, is highly regarded in the industry, previously holding the position of Master Distiller at Distell.

There, he was responsible for the premium single malts crafted at Deanston in the Highlands, Bunnahabhain on Islay and Tobermory on the Isle of Mull, as well as maturing stocks and blending. Stephen is well-versed in the world of Speyside, too. After beginning his career in the industry with Diageo, he spent a number of years honing his skills in the renowned whisky region.

A company spokesman said: ‘We are thrilled to bring Stephen’s talent and experience into the LM-B family. We have ambitious plans for Glen Moray and all our whisky brands, and we look forward to working with Stephen to share more exceptional whiskies with our fans across the world.’

Stephen, a passionate rugby fan, is married with two grown-up children. He said: ‘I’m so excited to be joining Glen Moray as the distillery goes from strength to strength. Together with its expert team, I hope to build on the legacy of maturing and marrying different casks, to craft great-tasting whiskies, which will be enjoyed by newcomers and connoisseurs alike.’

For more information, visit www.glenmoray.com.