New grain whisky unveiled by Compass Box

Compass Box Scotch whiskymakers have announced a new limited edition, Experimental Grain Whisky.

Costing £100, it contains a parcel of whisky made from 100% peated malted barley that blurs Scotch whisky boundaries.

This is a unique release that will transport whisky lovers to new territories. Experimental Grain Whisky is now available in the UK online with only 6142 bottles released worldwide.

This parcel, sourced from Loch Lomond Distillery, which makes up one third of the recipe, might be 100% malt, but because it is produced in a column still rather than a pot still, Scotch whisky conventions require it to be classified as grain whisky.

In keeping with Compass Box’s dedication to presenting design that is as interesting as its whiskies, Experimental Grain Whisky’s label artwork draws on technical distillation textbooks, and the subversive doodlings of Picasso.

With heavy copy on the front rather than the back, it is designed to capture the imaginations of whisky enthusiasts by reinventing the unique labels the producer is known for. The back label sticky notes convey the work-in-progress nature of bringing whiskies to life.

James Saxon, lead whiskymaker said: ‘Experimental Grain Whisky tastes like no limited edition we have made before, and we even flipped the front and back labels – creating a unique mid-century modern design for the bottle as well.

‘We set out to create the alter ego to Hedonism, our signature whisky and the world’s first “Vatted Grain.”

‘The whisky we sourced from the Loch Lomond Distillery has been made from a mashbill of 100% peated malted barley; this component, in what is officially a grain whisky, feels like a spy travelling under a false passport. We love this tension that so often exists between the rules and a modern willingness to do things differently, in pursuit of flavor.’

