New family leave plan and reimagined office for whisky firm

The Glenmorangie Company has reveals a host of life-friendly transformations to help its staff flourish at work and at home.

The company, which owns Glenmorangie and Ardbeg premium single malts, is evolving its family-leave policy to support all new parents during the precious first weeks of parenthood. And to help foster a more diverse, inclusive workforce, it is also reimagining the role of the office (ready for when office working is possible) embracing flexible working and restyling its office space, to nurture individuals’ different needs.

At the heart of the company’s family-leave policy, is a pledge to extend the same rights to paid family leave to all its staff, removing any bias.

Key changes include:

· Increased paid leave for all new parents whether through birth, adoption, surrogacy or any other means, to an initial 26 weeks at full contractual weekly pay followed by 15 weeks at 50% pay

· All staff to have the right to the same length of paid family leave, regardless of gender or sexual orientation, to 41 weeks

· Additional paid leave for parents if their baby is born prematurely. This is provided from as soon as a baby is born, until the baby’s estimated due date, when paid family leave begins

As the company supports team members to work flexibly in the environment which suits them best, it is redeveloping its head office in Edinburgh to create a more creative, collaborative atmosphere.

The revamp, by Form Design Consultants, includes different meeting spaces to encourage idea-sharing and prioritise personal development, open-plan zones and individual pods for quiet working, as well as informal areas where staff can strengthen relationships and relax.

The company’s inclusivity mission extends far beyond its workforce too, as Glenmorangie’s new brand campaign shows. Shot by celebrated photographer Miles Aldridge and launched in December 2020 with the tagline ‘It’s kind of delicious and wonderful’, it aims to welcome more people across the world to enjoy Glenmorangie’s single malt in whatever way they choose.

Glenmorangie president and CEO Thomas Moradpour said: ‘As a world-leading employer, we’re delighted to be making life-friendly changes to support our staff at work and at home, particularly in those unforgettable first weeks as a new parent.

‘We believe a diverse and inclusive world is better for all. And we aim to share our vision as widely as possible, with our wonderful team and those yet to try our delicious whisky.’