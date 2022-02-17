Nearly 200 years of experience put into a bottle

The GlenDronach is releasing two new limited editions with authentic craft at their core.

The GlenDronach Distillery, nestled in the Valley of Forgue, is known for the exquisite selection of fine Spanish oak sherry casks in which their Highland Single Malts rest.

Protected and nurtured over the years by the distillery’s dedicated warehouse team, each cask offers unique characteristics married with The GlenDronach’s robust and characterful Highland spirit.

In honour of these time-honoured methods passed down through generations for almost two-hundred years, the distillery is releasing two new limited editions with authentic craft at their core: The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 19 and The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10.

The latest batch of the distillery’s acclaimed cask bottling releases, The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 19, presents 12 expressions, each bottled from a single Pedro Ximénez or Oloroso sherry Puncheon or Butt, distilled between 1990 and 1994. Whether previously housed in sweet and rich Pedro Ximénez, or dry and nutty Oloroso; each of the twelve casks presents unique characteristics whilst remaining distinctively of The GlenDronach.

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 offers connoisseurs a deeper insight into the distillery’s signature character, by bottling at the whisky’s natural cask strength, as was the custom before the turn of the 20th Century. This expression is exquisitely crafted by master blender Dr Rachel Barrie, from a marriage of Pedro Ximénez and Oloroso sherry casks.

Rachel said: ‘The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is incredibly rich and full-bodied, with the full depth of sherry cask maturation at its heart. Presented at natural cask strength, it offers a cornucopia of flavour, from richly spiced fruitcake to dark cherry and ginger jam.

‘The GlenDronach Cask Bottling Batch 19 offers an insight into our sherry cask maturation history, and the exceptional quality of the casks we have at The GlenDronach. I have personally chosen these twelve casks to celebrate and share the very best of the distillery’s character. Each represents the rich selection of barrels, Hogsheads, Puncheons and Butts that have been used throughout The GlenDronach’s history.

‘Both releases showcase our enduring commitment to crafting the most exceptional, richly sherried Single Malts, representative of The GlenDronach’s rare dedication to its craft, embodied in every expression.’

The GlenDronach Cask Strength Batch 10 is bottled at 58.6% ABV, and as is the case for all The GlenDronach expressions, develops its deep colour naturally over time from the Spanish oak in which it rests. It will be available to buy from specialist retailers worldwide from March and in the US from late spring.

Depending on the expression, the ABV ranges from 50.7% to 57.89%. Each bottle draws its natural colour from the cask in which it rests. The GlenDronach Distillery Visitor’s Centre will be the only place in the world where all 12 bottles will be available to purchase by the bottle or dram.

For more details, visit www.glendronachdistillery.co.uk