National Whisky Festival ready to return to Glasgow

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced a new date for its 2022 Glasgow edition, following a short postponement due to Scottish Government restrictions.

This year’s edition of the festival’s flagship event in the city will now take place at SWG3 on Saturday May 7.

All original tickets for the January event will remain valid as the festival is set to bring its biggest and boldest event yet to Glasgow when it returns.

Festival-goers can expect another world-beating selection of exceptional whiskies (and more) from some of the most innovative and exciting distillers, bottlers and aficionados from across the industry spectrum.

In keeping with the spirit of National Whisky Festival events, the Glasgow edition will also play host to a stellar line up of fantastic festival entertainment including live music, presentations from industry leaders and experts and a host of unique tasting experiences.

Festival organisers said: ‘We are incredibly excited to finally be heading back to Glasgow, the festival’s spiritual home. Our return to live events in Aberdeen and Edinburgh last year was a reminder that collaboration and celebration with those around us is vitally important to what we do and we are excited to once again be walking back into the dynamic world of physical whisky events.

‘Glasgow is our flagship event too and remains our most popular to date. So, after a patient wait, we are thrilled to finally be able to show you all what we have in store when the festival returns in May.’

Across two extensive three-and-a-half hour sessions, The National Whisky Festival of Scotland – Glasgow edition – will showcase dozens of exhibitors from many of the most exciting and innovative names from across the industry spectrum, each bringing with them an diverse range of incredible whiskies and guest spirits – all of which are available to try and included in the ticket price!

Some of the fantastic exhibitors to feature at recent National Whisky Festival events include: Black Bottle; Chocolate Tree; Deanston; The Dalmore; Douglas Laing; Eden Mill; Elixir Distillers; Fettercairn; FIODH; Frasier Liqueur; The Glasgow Distillery Co; Glen Scotia; Jura; Lindores Abbey; Loch Lomond; Mackmyra; Scotch Malt Whisky Society; SPEY Tomintoul; Wee Smoky; Wolfburn and many more.

The full line up for the 2022 Glasgow Edition will be announced shortly. Advance booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

For tickets, visit nationalwhiskyfestival.scot