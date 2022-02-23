National Whisky Festival of Scotland looking north

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland has announced it will return for another edition of its popular annual event in Aberdeen in September – part of a series of new plans for the festival in 2022.

Following sell-out success in the city in 2021, Scotland’s definitive whisky tasting event and Scottish cultural festival will be making its way back to the Aberdeen Music Hall on Saturday 10 September, with more new dates to follow.

This year’s Aberdeen edition will showcase dozens of fantastic exhibitors spanning the length and breadth of the industry spectrum, with hundreds of incredible whiskies (and guest spirits) to try across each festival session – all included in the ticket price.

From delicate and approachable drams to peat-powered favourites – festival exhibitors will be on hand to inform, impress and ultimately guide beginners and hardcore enthusiasts alike as they embark on their unique whisky tasting journey across their chosen session.

Festival goers should also be sure to visit the on-site whisky shop for an exceptional selection of bottles to take home, including festival exclusive bottlings.

At the National Whisky Festival, there’s always plenty to explore beyond the exceptional selection of drams on offer. In Aberdeen this September, festival goers can also expect cocktails by world-leading mixologists, experimental brewery collaborations, food vendors and exclusive, in-depth whisky masterclasses – ensuring there is truly something for everybody.

NWF Festival co-ordinator Gareth Croll said: ‘The last couple of years have been tough, but we are back with a bang this year and have big plans in store to ensure our 2022 series is the biggest and best yet. We can’t wait for everyone to experience what we’ve curated and look forward to seeing our friends in the North East again at Aberdeen Music Hall in September.”

Tickets for The National Whisky Festival of Scotland go on sale Friday, 25 February, at 10am. Tickets are £37.50, with two sessions, fron noon-3.30pm, and then from 4.15-7.45pm.

Tickets are available from nationalwhiskyfestival.scot

Since launching in 2015, the National Whisky Festival of Scotland has grown from a single whisky tasting event into a popular series of unique cultural festivals all over Scotland – including events in Paisley, Edinburgh, Aberdeen and the festival’s annual flagship event in Glasgow as part of the world-renowned Celtic Connections Festival.