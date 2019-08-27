National Whisky Festival makes its way north

The National Whisky Festival of Scotland is coming to Aberdeen for the first time in September.

Set to take place at the city’s stunning, newly-regenerated Aberdeen Music Hall on September 14, this will be the festival’s first time ever in Aberdeen, following popular editions in Glasgow, Edinburgh and Paisley.

Among the 30+ exhibitors lined up for this inaugural trip up north are Thurso-based Wolfburn – the UK’s most northerly mainland distillers; trailblazing Indian Single Malt, Paul John; the award-winning Spey, by Speyside Distillers; and Fiodh – unique producers of boutique whisky-inspired crafts, who will be launching their unique Whisky Watch – finely-crafted timepieces made from reclaimed whisky casks!

There will also be expressions from Uncle Nearest – new Tennessee Whisky distillers honouring the extraordinary life of Nathan ‘Nearest’ Green, the African-American distiller and farm slave who historically taught the world famous Jack Daniel how to make whisky.

More exhibitors will be announced closer to the event along with live music line up so expect further updates shortly.

Confirmed Aberdeen exhibitors to date, with more to follow, are: AD Rattray, Chocolate Tree, Duncan Taylor, Fiodh, Glenallachie, The Glenturret, Glen Garioch, Gordon and Macphail, Hunter Laing, Lady of the Glen, Lindores Abbey, Murray McDavid, PAUL JOHN, Reza Wood, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, SPEY, Springbank, Tullibardine, Uncle Neares, Wemyss Malts, Whisky Sauce Co, Wolfburn and Whisky Hammer Auctions.

The NWF is a whisky drinker’s paradise, and the debut voyage to Aberdeen is expected to produce one of the most ambitious instalments yet, featuring over 30 exhibitors from some of the most exciting names in the industry, with dozens of whiskies/expressions available to try – all included in the ticket price.

A spokesman said: ‘Following the format of previous festivals, the Aberdeen edition will offer two three-and-a-half hour sessions of unique whisky tastings as well as incredible live music, a bottle shop provided by Aberdeen Whisky Shop and plenty of delicious, hearty local food to see you right after all those drams!

‘There will also be the opportunity for visitors to attend one of 12 whisky tasting masterclasses (six per session – to be booked separately) to help sharpen their knowledge and hone their tasting skills. This year, we’re excited to announce that we will have masterclasses run by Wemyss Malts, Scotch Malt Whisky Society, Benromach and SPEY, offering the unique opportunity to learn from some of the leading experts and producers in the industry.’

Tickets for both NWF Aberdeen sessions on sale now at: http://www.nationalwhiskyfestival.scot/

Standard adult ticket: £32.50. Under-25s ticket: £25 (must bring photo ID). All tickets Include: Entry to one of two tasting sessions on Saturday 14 September (noon-3.30pm or 4.15pm-7.45pm), a unique NWF branded Glencairn crystal nosing glass, to use on the day and take home, access to sampling the dozens of whiskies/expressions on offer (and some cheeky other spirits too), the official festival programme, two discount vouchers to be used at the festival bottle shop, access to masterclasses within your session (to be booked separately), and a bill of live music.