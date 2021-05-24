Morrisons distillers launches its new range

Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers have launched their awaited portfolio of brands which include a wide variety of unique and exceptional casks from pedigree distilleries across Scotland.

Since coming under sole ownership of Brian and Jamie Morrison last year, Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers (formerly Morrison and Mackay) have completely refined their portfolio.

The Morrison family can trace their involvement in the whisky business for over five generations.

This includes Brian’s grandfather, William Walker a pre-eminent whisky broker of his era and was succeeded by Brian’s father, Stanley P. Morrison.

Stanley cemented the family’s roots in the industry when he purchased Islay’s oldest distillery — Bowmore, which Brian would later become managing director of before its sale to Suntory. In their new venture the family are committed to continuing to impart the knowledge that has been passed down to them from generations of whisky makers.

Jamie Morrison, chairman of Morrison Scotch Whisky Distillers says: ‘As one of Scotland’s oldest whisky families, we can trace our involvement in the whisky business back five generations where we have held almost every role possible in the industry including licensed grocers, brokers, blenders, bottlers and distillers.

‘In the coming years we will release Aberargie Single Malt Scotch Whisky. Distilled in our purpose-built facility in Aberargie, just outside Perth, its release will mark the return to distilling after nearly 25 years for my father and I.’

The firm are releasing Mac-Talla, a range of Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Islay. Mac-Talla, meaning ‘echo’ in Gaelic, has a range that boasts a variety of strength and maturation style including one age statement.

Mac-Talla – Islay Single Malt Scotch Whisky, current has two expressions, Terra and Mara, with Strata launching in May 2021. RRP: £42 – £58

Old Perth – Blended Malt Scotch Whisky, sherry-matured whiskies, specially selected to honour the birthplace of blending. Current expressions are The Original and Cask Strength. The Aged Collection is launching autumn 2021. RRP: £32-£45.

Càrn Mòr – Single Malt Scotch Whisky is as close to drinking straight from the cask as you can get. Current expressions are the Strictly Limited and Celebration of the Cask. Coming soon is the Family Reserve launching autumn 2021. Prices from £47.

