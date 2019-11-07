More than 100 years of experience create Triskelion

Highland Park Triskelion celebrates the combined wisdom and inspiration of three legendary Highland Park master whisky makers – Gordon Motion, Max McFarlane and John Ramsay.

For the first and only time, their 100 plus years of shared whisky making expertise has come together to create this very special edition.

Launching globally in early November 2019, Highland Park Triskelion was created using a combination of: first-fill sherry seasoned Spanish oak butts; first-fill sherry seasoned American oak casks; first-fill bourbon barrels and hogsheads.

These three principal cask types were balanced with a small quantity of refill casks to add a degree of softness to the whisky’s final flavour.

Gordon Motion, the distillery’s current master whisky maker, said: “’It was fun and a real honour to work again with John and Max. We decided to create an unaged single malt as this gave us complete flexibility to consider a whole range of different cask types, flavour profiles as well as ages. To quote John Ramsay “You don’t need an age statement to deliver real quality”.

‘It took us a while to agree on the final flavour profile, but we are very proud of the result – it tested our skill set, our craftsmanship but not our friendship!’

The Triskelion symbol used in this project represents wisdom and inspiration.

In Norse mythology, the Horn Triskelion shows three interlocking horns which is associated with the Mead of Poetry. This magic mead symbolised wisdom and poetic inspiration and was contained in three precious horns guarded by the giantess Gunnloo.

All three horns were drunk by the Norse god, Odin, but a few drops spilled into the mortal world and were believed to inspire scholars.

Highland Park Triskelion will be available globally from early November. To find out more visit: www.highlandparkwhisky.com