Matthew takes on global brand ambassador post

Bacardi has announced Matthew Cordiner as global malts ambassador for its range of single malt Scotch whiskies.

He will represent Aberfeldy, Aultmore, Craigellachie, The Deveron and Royal Brackla.

Matthew, a local to Speyside with over 12 years’ experience in the whisky industry, brings with him an abundance of industry knowledge. Starting his career with a summer job as a distillery tour-guide at Glenlivet, Matthew subsequently joined Chivas Brothers graduate programme and once he finished studying, spent the next three years travelling the globe as an whisky ambassador.

Having joined Bacardi back in 2018 as Dewar’s Aberfeldy brand home ambassador, Matthew has stepped in to the role of global brand ambassador, previously held by Georgie Bell.

Matthew succeeds Georgie, whose post has evolved into Head of Advocacy for Bacardi’s Incubation Brands. In his new global role Matthew not only gets to represent Aberfeldy, which was his ‘spiritual home’ for two years but also his real ‘home’ Craigellachie, at a global level along with the other fantastic malts in the portfolio.

An expert in immersive whisky education, and a passionate storyteller, Matthew will have a crucial role in continuing the promotion of the single malts worldwide, with a focus on raising the profile of the brands in their key markets. As an integral part of the team, he will head up the malts in-market brand ambassadors, and help develop new concepts by tapping into current and future whisky trends.

Matthew said: ‘Since taking on the role, I think I am officially the least “global” global brand ambassador in the history of the title! That said, I’m delighted to say I’ve probably spoken to more whisky enthusiasts around the world than most global brand ambassadors do in their first year thanks to the virtual world we now live in.’

Ian Taylor, global brand director for Bacardi’s Malts added: ‘Matthew brings with him a wealth of whisky knowledge and expertise, he’s already been a key player in the success of bringing the brands to life in his previous role and now he will play a fundamental part at a global level in enhancing each of the five malts’ reputation amongst whisky drinkers around the world.’