Making the expensive drams available to all

Cheaper By The Dram recently released its first two bottles of whisky to the public, splitting over £1300 of fine and rare whisky into 41 individual drams.

Whisky drinkers can buy them online and they will then be delivered to their door.

Cheaper By The Dram splits fine and rare bottles of whisky into individual drams to make them accessible to drinkers.

They are giving away 25 drams from a 1980s bottle of Bowmore to celebrate their launch.

Anyone signing up to their mailing list will get exclusive access 24 hours before the drams go live to the rest of the public – every fortnight.

In the last 10 years the whisky market has risen over 500%. Some individual bottles have risen more than that; Macallan Private Eye for example has risen from £36 when it was first released in 1996 to £5000 if you wanted to buy one today.

However, Cheaper By The Dram feel the audience that whisky was once intended for has been steadily isolated from the product they love, to the point where they can no longer afford to buy and drink their preferred tipple.

Cheaper By The Dram have decided it is time to bring whisky back to the drinkers, two bottles at a time.

They will release two bottles of fine and rare whisky a fortnight for sale to the public. Each bottle will be split into 3cl drams with an average yield between 20 and 31 drams, depending on the size of the original bottle.

Cheaper By The Dram have focused on fine and rare whisky; bottles that would normally only be available by the glass in exclusive whisky bars at a heavily marked up price. Now these drams can be delivered to your door at as close to retail price as Cheaper By The Dram can get them.

Mark Littler, founder of Cheaper By The Dram and whisky drinker, said: ‘I want to make old and rare whisky accessible for the drinker. These bottles are drinkers’ unicorns.

‘Some of our bottles are worth nearly £3000 if we were to sell them as they are, but then they would almost certainly never be drunk. By splitting each bottle into 3cl ‘drams’ we can make them accessible to drinkers once again.’

Mark has been working on Cheaper By The Dram for two years, ever since he realised that the whisky he loved to drink was steadily becoming out of his reach.

He added: ‘Cheaper By The Dram is a hobby that got out of hand, but we think it is important to bring whisky back to the drinkers, and that is why all our bottles are marked: “Not for resale”.’

The information for first twelve bottles to be released by Cheaper By The Dram is already live on the website. They include:

CBTD NO.01: An Octomore Edition 1.1 distilled and bottled by the Bruichladdich Distillery. The drams will cost £45 plus delivery, the original bottle is available to buy online from various retailers for £1,000.

CBTD NO.04: A 23-year-old whisky distilled by the Macallan Distillery in 1971 and bottled by the Hart Brothers. The drams will cost £35 plus delivery, the original bottle is available to buy online from various retails for £800.

CBTD NO.05: A bottle of 15-year-old whisky from the 1980s distilled and bottled by the Laphroaig Distillery. The dram will cost £65 plus delivery, the original bottle is available to buy from online retailers for £1500.

CBTD NO.11: A bottled of 19-year-old whisky distilled by Bruichladdich Distillery in 1989 and bottled by Direct Wines. The dram will cost £17 plus delivery, the original bottle is available to buy from online retailers for £300.

Cheaper By The Dram have specifically chosen to bottle their drams as 3cl measures because they believe this is the perfect balance of taste versus price, which makes it perfect for the consumer. At 3cl drinkers get a substantial dram and can get real taste for their chosen whisky while it can also be priced accessibly.

