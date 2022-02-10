MacNair’s unveils 10-year-old Lum Reek blend

MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits has unveils a line extension for its Lum Reek Blended Malt Scotch Whisky range; the 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 1.

The inaugural batch combines Single Malt Scotch Whiskies from Speyside and Islay – two of the most sought-after whisky producing regions – resulting in a subtly smoky yet sweet favour profile.

The aged whiskies were personally sourced by legendary blender Billy Walker, before being blended together with GlenAllachie Single Malt. The spirit was then re-racked into specially selected Spanish Sherry casks, wine barriques and virgin oak casks for secondary maturation, allowing the whiskies to marry and additional characteristics to be attained from the wood.

Once the final cask selection was determined by Billy, Lum Reek 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 1 was bottled at a natural cask strength of 55.4% ABV, without added colouring or chill filtration.

Lum Reek, which scooped World’s Best Blended Malt at the World Whiskies Awards 2020 and Best Blended Malt Scotch at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition 2021, is owned by independent spirits firm The GlenAllachie Distillers Company.

In July 2021, MacNair’s underwent a brand refresh and repositioning, becoming a Boutique House of Spirits. The new identity coincided with the introduction of a new rum line, Exploration Rum; Billy’s first endeavours into a new spirits category beyond whisky.

This latest Blended Malt offering comes as Billy celebrates his 50th year in the spirits industry, spanning both distilling and blending for highly successful, global brands.

Billy said: ‘Without a doubt, the most fulfilling element of my role is blending and developing new recipes which enhance the taste experience of individual whiskies. MacNair’s Lum Reek allows me to think outside of the box and blend such a wide variety of Single Malts from across Scotland to achieve the profile I am looking for.

‘Whilst I delight in blending GlenAllachie expressions, introducing other Single Malts into the mix is incredibly interesting and creates something really magical. Having won incredible awards for The GlenAllachie 10-year-old Cask Strength batch releases, including World’s Best Single Malt 2021, I was keen to explore this concept as a Blended Malt, and I couldn’t be more thrilled with the outcome. Expect an indulgent amalgamation of dark chocolate fondant, vanilla pods, stem ginger and citrus tones alongside puffs of peat smoke – delicious!’

MacNair’s Lum Reek 10-year-old Cask Strength Batch 1 is available to purchase via global specialist retailers at a UK RRSP of £59.99.

Further information on MacNair’s Boutique House of Spirits can be found at macnairs.com