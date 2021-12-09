Macallan Estate unveils an extraordinary festive experience

The Macallan Estate has unveiled a unique festive experience inspired by, and carefully curated to honour, its latest whisky expression, A Night on Earth in Scotland.

For one night only, on Friday 10 December, guests are invited to journey to The Macallan Estate after hours for an intimate evening of fine dining and an extraordinary whisky tasting.

Decorated for the festive season, including a magnificent Christmas tree stretching towards the distillery’s iconic roof, A Night on Earth, The Macallan Estate Experience provides a unique opportunity to experience The Macallan in all its seasonal splendour. With limited spaces available, it is a highly exclusive and intimate experience.

On arrival at The Macallan Estate, guests will be welcomed with an exclusive cocktail to be enjoyed in front of The Macallan Whisky Wall – a showcase of some of the brand’s most iconic single malts.

This warm welcome is followed by a bespoke seven-course tasting menu of the finest seasonal produce designed by Head Chef, Pawel Sowa, with a tasteful selection of wines and whiskies carefully selected by The Macallan Estate sommelier to complement the evening meal.

After dinner, guests will retreat to The Macallan Bar, home to the world’s largest selection of Macallan whiskies available to sample. The Macallan Bar overlooks Easter Elchies House – the spiritual home of The Macallan which has appeared on every bottle of The Macallan for almost 200 years.

Here, a tutored tasting of The Macallan’s latest expression, A Night on Earth in Scotland, which reveals the story of Scotland’s world-famous Hogmanay festivities and captures the universal joy of celebrating the change of year, will be enjoyed.

Stuart Cassells, general manager at The Macallan Estate, said: ‘Christmas is a special time of year where we can gather with family and friends, reflecting on the past year and looking ahead to the future with optimism and anticipation.

‘We can’t wait to welcome guests to The Macallan Estate for a truly special festive experience. A Night on Earth, The Macallan Estate Experience is an opportunity to celebrate with friends and family here at The Macallan, savouring the true meaning of Christmas – quality time, spent together.’

The first in a new limited edition gifting series, A Night on Earth in Scotland is a collaboration with acclaimed Japanese-French illustrator Erica Dorn, whose artwork has featured in films by leading director, Wes Anderson.

Presented as part of innovative multi-layered packaging that provides an exceptional unboxing experience, Erica Dorn’s playful abstract illustrations are inspired by the historic fire rituals dominant in New Year celebrations around the world.

They also reveal some distinctive Hogmanay customs, including the tradition of first footing: when it is good luck for a dark-haired visitor to be the first person to enter your home after midnight, bearing symbolic gifts – whisky coal and shortbread – that aim to bring comfort and happiness in the year ahead.

With a soft, velvety mouthfeel, it excellently showcases The Macallan’s commitment to craftsmanship and uncompromised excellence.

Tickets for A Night on Earth, The Macallan Estate Experience are available to book now, priced at £350 per person. Please note that the experience is limited to a maximum of five guests per booking, and that this experience is only suitable for guests aged 18 and over.

For further details, and to book, visit: https://www.themacallan.com/en/the-macallan-estate-festive-experience