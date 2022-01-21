Lochlea launches its first whisky on Burns Night

Independently owned Ayrshire distillery Lochlea is launching its inaugural whisky on Burns Night.

Lochlea Single Malt first release will be made available on January 25, coincidentally marking 245 years since Scotland’s bard moved to Lochlea.

Based on the Ayrshire farm which was Robert Burns’ home and workplace from 1777 to 1784, Lochlea Distillery began quietly distilling, casking and maturing their whisky in 2018 utilising their own barley and natural water resources to ensure full traceability from field to cask.

John Campbell, Lochlea production director and master blender, said: ‘This is the first opportunity for people to enjoy a dram from Lochlea, just in time for Burns Night.

‘Our first single malt release isn’t quite what you expect from a typical lowland malt. For us, on the nose it is bursting with fresh orchard fruit and zesty orange, with vanilla fudge and a lovely cereal note in the background. The palette is rich and sweet with burnt caramel and hazelnuts with a medium mouth coating to finish while still holding on to that fruit.

‘We’re looking forward to seeing bottles of Lochlea being opened, shared and enjoyed. This will provide a taste of what’s to come as we prepare to launch our core expression and some limited small batches this year.’

Commercial manager David Ferguson added: ‘This is an exciting moment for us. The team have worked tirelessly to get everything organised and bring our first whisky to market. Now we can’t wait to hear what customers think.

‘We already have plans in place to release our ongoing core single malt whisky this year, alongside quarterly small batch bottlings. So this is very much just the beginning for Lochlea.’

Bottled at 46% ABV, the single malt whisky was matured in first-fill Bourbon and Pedro Ximenez Sherry casks. It is bottled naturally with no added colouring, and is non-chill filtered.

Lochlea Single Malt First Release is available from whisky and spirits shops around the UK and in 10 export markets. It is priced at RRP £50. The next release will follow this Spring.

The full stockists list can be found HERE.

Lochlea Distillery is the result of over £6m investment. Planning of the purpose built facility started in 2014 with everything from the groundwork and foundations, through to installation of the still house equipment, taking four years to complete. Production of the liquid started in August 2018 with the first casks filled and stock laid down in their on-site warehouse.

For further details visit lochleadistillery.com