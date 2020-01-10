Loch Lomond Whisky expands its global retail team

An independent Scotch whisky distiller has revealed the expansion of its global travel retail team with the creation of two new roles.

Kelvin Ng has been appointed to the Hong Kong-based position of Loch Lomond Group’s regional director Asia Travel Retail, while the group is also recruiting for a GTR commercial and trade marketing executive to be based in its head office at Loch Lomond Distillery.

In the role of regional director Asia Travel Retail, effective from February 2020, Kelvin will be responsible for expanding Loch Lomond Group’s travel retail presence across the Asia- Pacific region, which has experienced significant growth in the single malt Scotch whisky category in recent years.

He will be working with Loch Lomond Group’s GTR partners, distributors and customers in the region.

Kelvin will bring a wealth of experience in the international spirits business to the role, having worked in senior GTR and domestic roles for Halewood Wines & Spirits, MG Cellars and William Grant & Sons, amongst others, for over 25 years.

Based in Alexandria, successful GTR commercial and trade marketing executive candidate will have responsibility for developing customer relationships and driving forward implementation of the global brand strategy through the channel, as well as supporting the new product development pipeline.

André de Almeida, managing director, global travel retail at Loch Lomond Group, said: ‘The GTR channel is a fundamental part of Loch Lomond Group’s growth strategy and the creation of these two new roles highlights our continued investment in this area.

‘The strengthening of our team will significantly support our GTR operations worldwide and will help to facilitate further expansion into the channel on a global scale.’

Kelvin Ng said: ‘I am very pleased to be appointed to this newly created role for Loch Lomond Group. I am looking forward to helping to offer a more diverse range of single malt Scotch whiskies to consumers travelling across Asia and to expanding the company’s footprint within the region.’

Loch Lomond Group has become more prominent in Asia in recent years and Kelvin’s appointment marks the next phase in the group’s continued investment to strengthen its position in the growing market.

In 2018, Loch Lomond Whiskies entered a prestigious, five-year partnership with The R&A to become The Spirit of The Open which showcases the full range of Loch Lomond Whiskies on a global scale.

In 2019, Loch Lomond Group expanded its GTR operations into China Duty Free, which saw a number of expressions from its premium Loch Lomond Whiskies and Glen Scotia ranges being made available in Shanghai and Beijing International Airports amongst others. In the same year the company also established new Chinese headquarters, Loch Lomond China, to facilitate expansion of its brands within the country and development of the single malt Scotch whisky market in the wider Asia-Pacific region.

To further enhance awareness among Asian customers, Loch Lomond Group will attend the Tax Free World Association (TFWA) Asia Pacific Exhibition and Conference 2020 – one of the largest travel retail events in the region – in Singapore this May.

Loch Lomond Group’s bespoke Loch Lomond Whiskies GTR range first went on sale in Glasgow Airport’s World Duty Free World of Whiskies store in February 2017, followed by the launch of the independent distiller’s Glen Scotia GTR range exactly one year later. In September 2018 the group introduced Littlemill Single Malt Scotch whisky from Scotland’s oldest licensed distillery to the channel.

For further information, visit www.lochlomondgroup.com