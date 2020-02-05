Loch Lomond Whisky becomes a PGA Partner

Loch Lomond Whiskies has concluded a new agreement with the Professional Golfers’ Association to become a ‘PGA Partner’ and the title sponsor of the Scottish PGA Championship.

The three-year deal will ensure PGA Members and amateur golfers alike will have the opportunity to explore the full range of award-winning single malts created at the Loch Lomond Whiskies distillery in Alexandria, Scotland, which can trace its roots back to the early 1800’s.

The PGA represents the grass roots of golf through the teaching and club golf professionals both across the UK and Ireland and further afield. It has a membership of more than 8,000 with around 1,600 working overseas in more than 80 countries worldwide.

One of the initiatives of the new partnership will see Loch Lomond Whiskies work with the PGA to sponsor monthly medals at many golf clubs across the UK and Ireland giving members the chance to win many fantastic prizes, including tickets to The 150th Open Championship at St Andrews in 2021. Participating clubs will receive a Loch Lomond Whiskies starter pack, including a selection of Loch Lomond Whiskies’ award-winning Single Malt Whiskies for members to win and to try in their club bar.

This new agreement further builds on Loch Lomond Whiskies’ existing sponsorships of The Open and Women’s British Open, and ambassador relationships with golf icons Colin Montgomerie, Darren Clarke and Cristie Kerr.

Loch Lomond Whiskies CEO, Colin Matthews, said: ‘Agreeing this new partnership with The PGA gives us great satisfaction and highlights the continued development of our brand within golf and amongst golfers across the world over the past two years.

‘The PGA is a well-respected body amongst all golfers, and we are excited about the prospect of working with them to further develop our award-winning brands over the next few years.’

Liam Greasley, PGA executive director – commercial, added: ‘We are very excited to be working with Loch Lomond Whiskies, a brand that has shown a new and innovative way of approaching golf sponsorship in recent years.

‘This partnership will introduce our network to the range of Loch Lomond Whiskies and will find new and exciting ways to reward golfers in the UK and Ireland.”

A full programme of promotions will be announced throughout 2020.