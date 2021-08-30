Live theatre comes to the heart of the Macallan Estate

The Macallan Estate has introduced a spectacular new immersive theatre experience.

It has become the first single malt Scotch whisky distillery to tell the story of its rich heritage through live performance, in the natural landscapes in the heart of Speyside.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience theatrical journey explores the 485-acre Macallan Estate, bringing to life notable characters from The Macallan’s illustrious history that have informed the Estate’s past and played a role in shaping its future.

Launching on Saturday 11 September and available to book for a limited time of just four weeks, this exclusive outdoor experience brings to life The Macallan’s history and depicts the dedication to craftmanship, whisky-making process and pursuit of uncompromised excellence, which The Macallan is renowned for.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience transports guests back in time to meet Captain John Grant in the early 1700s when The Macallan’s spiritual home, Easter Elchies House, was being constructed. This is followed by a picnic lunch by the River Spey with pioneers Roderick Kemp, who took over The Macallan Distillery in 1892, and his wife, Katherine.

The Pioneers Experience coincides with the unveiling of Tales of The Macallan Volume I, the first edition in a new series of single malt whiskies which tells the story of The Macallan pioneers and their whisky-making legacy.

The first release is an homage to Captain John Grant and the influence of nature and community spirit he brought to The Macallan.

A distinguished and rare 1950 single malt whisky, the new release is encased in a handcrafted Lalique crystal decanter that is concealed within an extraordinary almanac book telling the story of Captain John Grant and featuring illustrations by renowned illustrator, Andrew Davidson.

As part of the experience, guests will explore The Macallan Estate while savouring three special drams of The Macallan single malt Scotch whisky along the way.

Stuart Cassells, general manager at the Macallan Estate, said: ‘The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience shines a spotlight on our fascinating heritage and helps bring the past to life with the help of Debora Weston and a team of extraordinary actors from across Scotland.

‘Debora is best known for her work in films including Patriot Games and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, and we’re honoured that she has written our theatre play for The Macallan Pioneers Experience.

‘This is the first theatre experience of its kind to delve into the history of whisky distilling in Speyside in such depth and detail, and the team is excited to welcome our first guests to The Macallan Estate for this exclusive journey next week.’

As part of the exclusive, three-hour experience, guests will explore areas of The Macallan Distillery not usually open to the public, including Warehouse No 7, one of our oldest traditional dunnage warehouses and spend time on banks of the River Spey. They will also have the option to add on a further tour of the distillery, and to enjoy a high-end whisky tasting led by one of The Macallan’s brand ambassadors.

The Macallan Estate is also a hospitality destination. The serene countryside estate offers much more than just a whisky experience, with fine-dining, private shopping and fishing all available on site.

The Macallan Estate Pioneers Experience is priced at £70 per guest and is available to book for a limited period, taking place every weekend from Saturday 11 September, until Sunday 3 October.

For further information, visit www.themacallan.com or to book an experience, contact estate@themacallan.com