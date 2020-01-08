Limited edition of 100 bottles from Berry Bros

A limited edition Scotch whisky is being released to mark the Chinese Year of the Rat.

Berry Bros & Rudd Single Malt Scotch Whisky 2008 BenRiach is a special celebration bottling, for £88.

Only 100 bottles of this limited-edition labelled whisky have been released in the UK.

This exclusive single malt has been specially selected from the BenRiach distillery.

Situated a short distance from Elgin, the distillery was constructed in 1898 at the height of the Victorian whisky boom but fell silent soon after and did not resume production again until 1965.

This beautifully balanced Speyside whisky offers exceptionally vibrant aromas of fresh fruit salad and bags of lime zest – a little time in the glass brings out orange and soft peach notes. The pleasingly viscous palate gives more peachy fruit notes with lashings of manuka honey and perhaps a touch of dried tobacco. A long finish brings banana bread, some delicate oak spice and the merest suggestion of wood smoke.

Another dram is being released by Berry Bros, as a perfect accompaniment for Burns Night.

The Perspective Series 1 is a 21-year-old blended Scotch, for £89, and is a fresh, vibrant fruit is undercut by delicate oak and spice, gracefully interwoven with vanilla and honey. A lingering finish caps the experience.

The Perspective Series brings together two art forms – whisky-making and photography. The essence of their master blender’s work is captured by photographer Lindsay Robertson’s evocative images.