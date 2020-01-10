Limited edition Black Bottle 10-year-old revealed

The makers of blended Scotch whisky Black Bottle have today announced a re-awakening of an old favourite in their new 10-year-old variant – the first release from the brand in over 20 years.

Matured in American Oak casks, this rich blend with a slightly smoky heart pays homage to its 1998 predecessor (and namesake), with blenders carefully choosing elements old and new to masterfully evolve the popular variant.

Keeping with Black Bottle tradition, it has a strong Islay influence. With bursts of honey, fruit and vanilla aromas leading to tastes of sweet rich oak, soft fruits and smoky spiciness, this new age statement retains the delicate fruity notes of the 1998 release, whilst being a malty, woodier, tasting whisky.

Laura Thomson, global brand manager, Black Bottle, Malts & Gins said: ‘Fans of Black Bottle have had to wait a long time for a new release, so we wanted to make sure that this one was pretty special.

‘We are passionate about our whiskies and take our time making sure that what we produce will be loved by new and loyal audiences alike. The last Black Bottle 10 was a big hit and we think this is even better, so make sure you get it while stocks last.’

Black Bottle 10-Year-Old will be available in the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands and South Korea in selected bars and retailers with an RSP of £28.