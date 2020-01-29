Latest Macallan folio series now in boutiques

The next instalment in the Macallan’s iconic series that celebrates the classic advertising campaigns of the brand is now on sale in Macallan Boutiques at London Heathrow, Dubai and Taiwan Taoyuan airports.

The fifth release from The Macallan Archival Series highlights an advert featuring the tale of a ‘Luggy Bonnet’ with the words ‘Keep this knot firmly tied’.

The image recollects a scene of shooting acquaintances at the end of the day on the Speyside when one sportsman talks of a so-called ‘disaster’ when he was unlucky enough to miss the opportunity of the offer of a dram of The Macallan from the Laird, as a result of his hat covering his ears. The advert ends with the simple line of: ‘The Macallan. The Malt.’

The allure of this captivating single malt, featuring the rich aroma of dates and fresh figs that make way to sweet raisin, mingled with a warming ginger and wood spice, is inspired by the iconic advert and brings this legendary campaign to life once again.

The Folio Archival Series was created to commemorate the legendary Macallan print, press and advertising campaigns of the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s.

By gathering the stories, anecdotes, drawings and photographs that featured as part of the campaign, the series showcases how The Macallan grew from a remote farmstead on the River Spey to become a world-renowned whisky recognised for its superior craftsmanship and dedication to excellence.

After receiving their first brief from the then Macallan Chairman Peter Shiach in the 1970s, creative director David Holmes and copywriter Nick Salaman of the then London agency, Holmes Knight Ritchie went on to produce 250 pieces of individual advertising for The Macallan.

Their first advert, which appeared in The Times newspaper on the back page next to the crossword, features in the Folio 1 release.

As the campaign grew, its distinct intelligence and wit brought The Macallan to a new audience and helped to establish it as a global brand.

Polly Logan, Whisky Maker, The Macallan, said: ‘The advertising creative illustrated on Folio 5 was iconic at the time and the exceptional single malt liquid featured in this expression is a fitting tribute to how The Macallan is celebrated the world over.

‘The Macallan Archival Series Folio 5 presents a rich nose of dates and fresh figs, with vanilla toffee, gentle ginger and polished oak throughout, while on the palate sweet raisin and dates mingle with warming ginger and wood spice to vanilla crème brûlée. The wonderful medium sweet finish with ginger and figs makes is the perfect dram to enjoy neat after a fresh day out in the beautiful Speyside hills.’

The Macallan Folio 5 features an ABV of 43% and is priced at £250/US$350. It is accompanied by a special booklet commemorating the brand’s vintage advertising, presented in a beautiful book-shaped tin.

Visit www.themacallan.com for more details.