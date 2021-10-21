Last chance to buy a cask from the Lagg Distillery

Whisky lovers have a final chance to purchase an original cask from the Lagg Distillery.

It’s a chance to pick up a piece of whisky history by purchasing one of the first fill casks from the Lagg Distillery, situated on the Isle of Arran.

Each first-fill ex-bourbon barrel contains a rich, earthy, peated spirit that will become the staple of Lagg’s Single Malt in the years to come.

When buying a cask, purchasers will automatically become a member of the exclusive Lagg Cask Society, which comes with benefits including your name on the Wall of Fame within the distillery and, incredibly, a bottle from the very first cask to be filled at Lagg, a 10-year-old Lagg Single Malt.

Lagg Distillery started distilling for the first time in April 2019, and between May to October 2019, the distillery went on to fill a total of 700 casks for their Lagg Cask Society members.

Graham Omand, master distiller of Lagg Distillery, said: ‘Of the 700 initial casks, nearly all have now been secured and we are holding the very last available casks without owners!

‘So, if you have been thinking about a purchase, now is a great time to get in touch. By purchasing one of our first fill casks, you will become a key part of the history of Lagg Distillery and over the years you will be able to watch your cask mature and sample it annually.’

Stuart Hamilton, Lagg Cask owner, said: ‘The team at Lagg have a great whisky provenance and their passion for what they do is clear and infectious, as soon as you meet them. Doing this as a family gives us a reason to come together from the various parts of the world that we live in and it is a reminder of happy memories and something for the family and the younger generations to look forward to.’

If you are interested in learning more about the Lagg Cask Society, contact Gillian Snaddon at gillian@arranwhisky.com and she will be delighted to provide you with further information on how to join.

For further information on how to purchase the last remaining casks to be filled at the Lagg Distillery and become a member of the Lagg Cask Society, visit www.laggwhisky.com.