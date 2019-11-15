Just days left to get a limited edition Macallan

The Macallan is releasing a limited edition whisky this month, priced £750 – and you’ve got just five days to try and get your hands on one.

Inspired by the dusk of an autumn evening in the Scottish highlands and imparting notes of smoked oak, sweet ginger and creamy rich vanilla, The Macallan say the Easter Elchies Black special release exemplifies the warmth of Easter Elchies House, their Spiritual Home.

Built in 1700 from locally quarried sandstone, the unique Scottish-styled home with crow stepped gables and a turret, appears on every bottle of The Macallan.

A spokesman said: ‘The Macallan Easter Elchies Black embodies the warmth and appeal of not only our brand home, but also of our peerless spirit.

‘This exceptional single malt reveals hints of dry peat smoke, a bold and rich spirit, full of dried fruits and spices. Rich and sweet, dark and dusky, this single malt pays homage to Easter Elchies House and the unrivalled, enduring character of The Macallan spirit past, present and into the future.’

Whisky maker Polly Logan said: ‘The Macallan Easter Elchies Black, 2019 Release is a captivating spirit that shares the name of our Spiritual Home at The Macallan Estate.

‘The rare peated notes of this expression take us back and pay tribute to the traditions of the past, while the warm amber colour is the firelit glow from a window is a glow that beckons us in from the cold and welcomes us home.’

Those wanting opportunity to purchase Easter Elchies Black, 2019 Release can do so through an exclusive online ballot, priced at £750. Delivery is available to 29 countries.

To enter the ballot, you will need to create an account with The Macallan. The ballot will close at 11am UK time on Wednesday 20 November.

Easter Elchies Black, 2019 Release is priced at £750.00 (70cl) excluding delivery and the final price will be subject to local taxes and duties related to the delivery destination. All eligible entries will receive a confirmation email.

To enter the ballot, click HERE.