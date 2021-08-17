Just 6000 bottles of The Antiquary are released

The Tomatin Distillery Co Ltd has released a limited edition bottling of 15 year old blended Scotch Whisky under its premium brand The Antiquary.

The first of its kind in the portfolio, the 15 Year Old has been matured in Bordeaux Red Wine casks.

The Antiquary is of one of the oldest Scotch whisky brands on the market. John and William Hardie began their quest to create the perfect Blended Scotch Whisky in 1880, using only the finest and rarest Scottish malts.

In 1888 they succeeded in creating what was considered to be superior to all other blends – The Antiquary – available only to a small circle of friends and family.

This rare and limited release of just 6000 bottles pays homage to The Antiquary’s founders – it has been crafted from Scotland’s most outstanding malt and grain whiskies, all of which have been matured for over fifteen years.

Graham Nicolson, sales director, said: ‘Our quality wood policy lies at the heart of every whisky we produce at Tomatin Distillery, adding intricacy and flavour diversity to the category. This limited release demonstrates the merits of experimenting with finishing casks, and the rewards it can bring.

‘Much like the original recipe created by the Hardie brothers back in 1888, this 15 year old is a truly remarkable blended Scotch whisky of which the founders themselves would be immensely proud.’

The Antiquary 15 Year Old will be available worldwide (excluding USA) and will retail at around £40.

See www.theantiquary.com for more information.