Jura whisky unveils distillery cask Fèis Ìle edition

Jura single malt whisky has announced the launch of its Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle Edition 2021.

It is set for release on the distillery’s official day of Fèis Ìle on June 6. This special single cask release will, for the first time, support the vital annual Jura Music Festival.

Fully matured for 18 years in a single refill sherry butt from Jerez in Southern Spain, hand selected by Jura distillery manager Graham Logan, this unpeated Jura single malt delivers sweet aromas of candied almonds, toasted marshmallows and Scottish tablet.

Intense ﬂavours of rich chocolate orange, treacle and Demerara sugar come through on the palate with a sticky sweet-salted caramel to ﬁnish.

The single cask release is offered at a cask strength of 57.1% ABV and is non-chill filtered with no added colour. Distilled on October 30 2002, only 340 bottles will be available for sale, each one filled and wax sealed by the distillery team – a testament to the passion and commitment of the tiny island community.

A donation of £25 from each bottle sold will help to honour Jura’s favourite island event of the year, the Jura Music Festival.

Now in its 28th year, this year’s festival will take place online during the last weekend in September and will host traditional Scottish musicians and bands from around the country for a weekend packed full of music. The £25 donation is equivalent to the cost of a ticket to the main Saturday night event which is the highlight of the Festival for many.

Graham Logan, Jura distillery manager, said: ‘Despite the challenges of the past year, we are delighted to be back for Fèis Ìle 2021 with a very special limited-edition release which gives back to our community and this vital annual event which we’ve proudly supported over the years.

‘When hand selecting this specific cask, I was looking for a whisky that was smooth, bright and lively, like the atmosphere on the island during the festival.

‘This 18-Year-Old single cask bottling is a real treat for Jura fans. Our gulf stream-protected warehouses allow a longer maturation cycle and the sea spray and cask have given this whisky a long-lasting, salted caramel taste on the tongue.’

At the designated Fèis Ìle day on June 6 celebrating Jura, Jura Whisky will be hosting a range of interactive virtual events which fans can join online. Two Instagram Lives hosted by Global Single Malt Specialist, Stephen Martin, will showcase the best of Jura, from Brunch Time cocktails with Kyle Jamieson of Edinburgh’s Nauticus Bar to the Jura pub lock-in with Andy Gemmell of The Gate in Glasgow.

The Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle Edition 2021 will be available on June 6 to buy online via the Jura Whisky website for £145 plus shipping to selected markets around the world.

Fèis Ìle Jura distillery events:

Jura Brunch Time Cocktails – Sunday June 6 at 1.30pm, Instagram @jurawhisky

A session of restorative and uplifting cocktails perfect for a Sunday afternoon.

Jura pub lock-in – Sunday June 6 at 7.30pm, Instagram @jurawhisky

Just like an afternoon down the pub!

The Jura Distillery Cask Fèis Ìle Edition 2021 will be available to buy HERE.

UK and international shipping will be available, except for France, Italy, Poland, Slovakia, Sweden and selected states in the USA due to Brexit and international shipping restrictions.