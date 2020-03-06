Johnnie Walker releases limited edition Jane Walker

With International Women’s Day taking place on Sunday, 8 March, Diageo is celebrating its craftswomen.

Diageo is proud to support its Craftswomen program, celebrating the talented, bold and pioneering women who make some of the world’s most beloved spirits, including Johnnie Walker master blender Emma Walker.

Coinciding with the launch of Craftswomen, Diageo will introduce a new limited-edition whisky innovation – Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, a new blend from Emma Walker.

Sophie Kelly, senior vice president of Whiskies, Diageo North America, said: ‘We could not be prouder to debut this fantastic line up of limited-edition whiskies that will introduce more people to the incredibly skilled women behind these iconic brands. This is yet another step in our ongoing commitment to becoming an industry leader in equality and inclusivity through impact driving programming and product innovation.’

The new Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker limited edition blend follows the 2018 release of the Jane Walker Edition of our award winning Black Label. The new blend heroes whisky from Cardhu – a nearly 200-year-old distillery in the heart of Speyside that flourished under the leadership of Elizabeth Cumming.

This pioneering woman ultimately sold Cardhu to the Walker family in 1893, but played a significant role in the brand’s history. Now, with access to more than ten million casks of maturing whisky from distilleries across Scotland, Emma Walker carries forward this tradition.

Combining her extensive scientific research and spirits industry background with a precise palette and understanding of flavor, she brings to life a well-rounded and smooth whisky in Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker, featuring notes of ripe orchard fruit and white peaches, which develop into hints of baked apple and sweet cream, with a lingering dark chocolate finish.

Emma said: ‘Jane Walker by Johnnie Walker is a celebration of the pioneering women who stretched boundaries throughout the history of Johnnie Walker, and the whisky is an excellent example of the depth of flavor and innovative blends we can create from our incredible reserves.’

For more information, visit JohnnieWalker.com.