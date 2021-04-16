Johnnie Walker keeps walking in sustainability push

Johnnie Walker has launched The Next Steps initiative, its most ambitious sustainability drive to date, putting the focus firmly on more sustainable socialising for everyone.

The initiative is a wide-ranging action plan that will see the whisky-maker keep walking to become more sustainable by design from ‘grain to glass’.

The initiative is part of the brand’s ongoing efforts to reduce its environmental footprint, restore natural landscapes and reinvent how whisky is made, distributed and enjoyed in every corner of the world.

Included in the programme is a series of environmental commitments which, by 2030, will ensure:

100% of Johnnie Walker whisky production is net-zero carbon.

100% of Johnnie Walker distilleries harness renewable energy.

All packaging to be recyclable, reusable or compostable.

Investment in projects to restore peatland and plant and protect trees in Scotland.

A reinvention of the drinking experience to be more sustainable, and engagement with people around the world on the importance of ‘sustainable socialising’.

Julie Bramham, Johnnie Walker global brand director, said: ‘Johnnie Walker is built on a legacy of making positive, progressive choices – our own “Keep Walking” mantra is shaped by that thinking. When we look at the world around us it’s clear that we all have a role to play in protecting the planet and its resources.

‘We can either see what’s happening and choose to do nothing or we can keep walking, taking every step we can to reduce our impact. We believe there is only one choice to make.’

The new programme will be spearheaded by the creation of a revolutionary new bar experience, which will showcase the future of ‘sustainable socialising’.

Created in partnership with multi-award-winning drinks pioneer Ryan Chetiyawardana (Mr Lyan Studio); zero-waste champion Lauren Singer; and The World’s Most Rubbish (a global community dedicated to making single-use a thing of the past). The inventive bar experience will premiere later this year before rolling out globally across multiple countries.

Julie continued: ‘We want everything we do to be more sustainable across every aspect of our brand and the new drinks experience is where we bring that all together. It’s a space where the set-up, the furniture, the operations, processes, and drinks will all be as sustainable as can be. But it will also be – simply and importantly – a brilliant bar experience, something we’ve all been missing in recent times.

‘It’s the way things should be now and we’re proud to be pushing boundaries so that people can have a better choice. What if, by going out for the night, you could help make the world just a little bit better. This is one of the most exciting things we’ve ever done.’

Ryan Chetiyawardana said: ‘Sustainability needs commitment and bold steps – alongside the little, everyday ones – so I’m so proud to be working in partnership with Johnnie Walker as they seek to make proper inroads into addressing this evolving topic with a real and genuine ambition to make a difference. It’s been incredible to see them focussed on revolutionising their approach to drink, events and experiences, and helping support big scale change.’

As part of The Next Steps initiative, Johnnie Walker is proud to be partnering with the RSPB Scotland (Royal Society for the Protection of Birds) to restore 88 hectares of heavily degraded peatland. This important work will allow plant life to regenerate, support wildlife and reduce carbon emissions. Despite covering only 3% of the world’s surface, peatlands store 30% of the world’s carbon and are vital to the health and wellbeing of the whole planet.

Julie concluded: ‘Over the next few years, the choices we make and the actions we take will make a tangible difference to the environment. But more than that we want to do what we can to help give people all around the world the chance to make simple, more sustainable choices themselves and, in doing so, play their own part in building a better future.

‘None of us can change things entirely by ourselves but the collective effort of millions of people pushing in the same direction can make a real, lasting difference.’

The brand’s environmental pledges come on top of its continued commitment to promote diversity and inclusivity in all its work and its ongoing advocacy for responsible drinking.

For more information on the brand’s plans visit NextSteps.JohnnieWalker.com where you can keep up-to-date and track progress in real time.