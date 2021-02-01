Designer looking to Bond with a manufacturer

Think of James Bond, and you think of a suave gentleman in a dinner suit, full of charm, an impressive car, and a glass in his hand.

While 007 may be most famous for enjoying a vodka Martini (shaken, not stirred, of course), we shouldn’t forget that, as a half-Scot, he enjoys the tipple of his homeland.

James Bond and whisky have enjoyed an almost flirtatious relationship from the moment the late, great Sir Sean Connery graced our movie screens in the first Bond movie Dr No, in 1962. More recently, with Daniel Craig playing Bond, 007’s choice of libation has now evolved to Macallan. In Skyfall both M and Bond share a Macallan Sherry Oak, and in Spectre Bond enjoys an 18-year-old Macallan in his apartment.

To mark the release of the upcoming 25th James Bond movie No Time To Die, designer Lewis Jarram has created The Macallan Bond Edition whisky cabinet. The combination of these iconic brands have been married together to create the ultimate whisky experience. His design has no affiliation to Macallan, but they are aware of the design and have seen it themselves with positive reviews.

The Macallan Bond Edition provides a unique whisky experience which allows the sophisticated gentleman to immerse himself in the world of James Bond. The exterior of the cabinet is inspired by the oak casks used for many of Macallan’s beautifully smooth whiskies, whilst the interior transports you into a new world of James Bond, which is apparent due to the use of darker materials to mirror the personality of Britain’s most decorated spy.

The cabinet includes unique accessories that pay homage to Bond, such as a Walther PPK bullet stopper, a luxury leather bound information book and a Cumbria Crystal Grasmere Tumbler as seen in the James Bond movie Casino Royale. The Macallan bottle design takes the elegant nature of Bond’s dinner jacket cuts by mirroring his physical form with an extended shoulder base for that muscular appearance.

Lewis says: ‘The special edition Macallan James Bond Whisky cabinet was an idea born of creating the ultimate whisky experience for the affluent gentleman looking to capture the essence of all that was luxurious, refined, and elegant.

‘In the summer of, 2019 and with No Time To Die on the horizon, I was entering the last year of my university studies in design and I knew I wanted to do a project to combine my love of whisky with a commemoration of the 25th James Bond movie. My first step was to gain as much information about Macallan and James Bond through research trips to London and Amsterdam.

‘The next phase of the design process was to sketch a varied range of ideas that fitted with the Macallan and James Bond design DNA. As both brands advertise themselves as the height of luxury, suavity and sophistication they married together perfectly. Once the sketching became more refined and the ideas started to follow one consistent channel, the more detailed developments could take place, which included sourcing and picking materials that emphasised and encapsulated the brands.

‘Finally, a working prototype was manufactured for all elements of the cabinet, this also included having the glass bottle blown. This came at a cost to my own (student) bank balance, however I set out what I wanted to achieve by creating a luxurious product which started from an idea, had now become a reality.

‘With the prototype complete, I am now seeking a manufacturer and am offering investment opportunities for these unique bespoke whisky cabinets that meet the needs and specifications of individuals looking for the ultimate whisky experience. The exterior and interior can be adorned with your name, signature and logos to create that truly bespoke nature just for you or for a loved one, but further than that the interior materials can be tailored and chosen for your needs and wishes. This means you can place your bottle of whisky in a cabinet knowing full well it has a home for those special occasions.’

For further details, email l.jarram@gmail.com