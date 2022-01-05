Islay Mist partners with MacGregor and MacDuff kiltmakers

MacDuff International, brand owners of the renowned Islay Mist Blended Scotch Whisky, have reveal an official partnership with the kiltmakers MacGregor and MacDuff.

The award-winning Islay Mist Blended Scotch Whisky can be traced back to Islay House in the 1920s and was initially blended to celebrate the 21st birthday of the son and heir of the then Lord Margadale.

Master kiltmakers MacGregor and MacDuff in Glasgow weave the Islay Mist tartan, whereby inspiration is drawn from the breath-taking landscapes and sunsets from one of the most iconic Hebridean islands, the Isle of Islay.

This exclusive tartan is part of a wider range – the Mist Collection – all of which, both kilts and tartan accessories are proudly handcrafted in Scotland.

The unique partnership will be implemented in the three MacGregor and MacDuff stores in December – Glasgow City Centre, Glasgow West End and Prestwick.

Customers who hire or purchase an Islay Mist kilt will be gifted an Islay Mist miniature in their sporran to celebrate their special day, as well as a 10% discount voucher for nearby spirits specialist store, the Good Spirits Co. to redeem off a bespoke tartan bottling of Islay Mist whisky.

Brand and marketing manager Julie Christie said: ‘If the last eighteen months taught us anything, it is the importance of working with local, Scottish companies who are simply masters of their craft.

‘That is why it gives us great pleasure to work with the team at MacGregor and MacDuff, whom share similar values in promoting the best that Scotland has to offer.’

Find out more at www.islaymist.com or www.macgregorandmacduff.co.uk