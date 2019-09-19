Islay edition is new malt from Angels’ Nectar

Grantown-on-Spey based Highfern have launched their new Angels’ Nectar Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Islay Edition.

This is a successor to their successful Rich Peat Edition blended malt.

Bottled at 47% and at natural colour the Angels’ Nectar Single Malt Scotch Whisky – Islay Edition is dominated by a gentle island peat smoke, which on the taste is a touch more medicinal than their Rich Peat Edition. Exploring further reveals a biscuity sweetness and a hint of beeswax. This whisky has been matured for five years in former bourbon barrels.

Robert Ransom, founder of Angels’ Nectar, said: ‘Our intention with Angels’ Nectar is to release a series of small batch releases which showcase different styles of Scotch Whisky, something which takes time.

‘Having more or less sold out of the Rich Peat Edition, as its successor we have selected a parcel of Islay single malt casks to bottle as our new peat smoke expression. Celebrating inconsistency we have bottled the Islay Edition as a single malt, at a higher strength, and in a new improved bottle.’

Inspired by the Angels’ share, the traditional name given to the whisky lost to evaporation during maturation, Angels’ Nectar was launched in 2014.

Previous releases included the Original (initially known as First Edition) at 40%, a Blended Malt of Speyside and Highland malts, and the Rich Peat Edition at 46%, a blended malt of Highland malts.

Whilst there have been Angels’ Nectar single cask releases in Germany and the Netherlands, this is the first Angels’ Nectar single malt release in the UK.

Following the lead of the Angels, all Angels’ Nectar releases are bottled at natural colour and are non chill filtered.

The label design, which features a striking Angel image, which was a previous winner of the Scottish Design Award for Illustration, presents a much loved story from whisky folklore in a contemporary style.

For a chance to taste, Angels’ Nectar will be exhibiting at The Whisky Show in London on 28 and 29 September.

Visit www.angelsnectar.co.uk for more details.

Stockists of the new Angels’ Nectar Islay Edition, which has a RRP of £49, include Drambusters, Master of Malt, Nickolls and Perks, Whiski and The Whisky Exchange. Export orders are also already en-route to France, Germany and The Netherlands.