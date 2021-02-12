Islay distillery releases old and rare expression

Ardbeg has released the oldest and most prestigious expression yet to join its permanent range of whiskies.

Ardbeg 25 Years Old is a single malt which the distillery say offers whisky lovers the opportunity to experience Ardbeg at its most intricate, balanced and beguiling.

The spirit was distilled during the 1990s, at a time when Ardbeg Distillery was only producing a trickle of new make spirit every year.

Ardbeg from this period is therefore extremely rare, but the whisky creation team deemed that after a quarter of a century, the malt was so exquisite that it should be bottled and released as a permanent expression – albeit in limited quantities.

Ardbeg 25 Years Old is presented in a unique gun metal bottle encased in an beautifully intricate metal ‘cage’ – a modern take on the classic Ardbeg knotwork, and symbolic of the untamed complexity of this extraordinary whisky.

Ardbeg’s whisky creator, Dr Bill Lumsden, said: ‘After a quarter of a century in the cask, you’d be forgiven for imagining that Ardbeg 25 Years Old would have lost some of the hallmark Ardbeg smoky punch. I can assure you it hasn’t.

‘And yet there’s also a remarkable complexity and elegance to this whisky that I find utterly captivating. It’s unmistakably Ardbeg, but unlike any Ardbeg you’ve tasted before.’

For further information visit www.ardbeg.com.