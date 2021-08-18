Iconic Johnnie Walker items for sale at auction

A stunning collection of vintage Johnnie Walker memorabilia is currently up for sale.

Being sold by Whisky.Auction, fans of the iconic Johnnie Walker blended whisky will be able to get their hands on a selection of Johnnie Walker memorabilia in this month’s miniatures and memorabilia auction, including branded gifts dating to 1905.

Now live, the auction will include 23 lots collected by one individual, documenting the history of the famous Johnnie Walker brand.

Highlights from the auction include:

A special Old Highland Whisky bottle shaped cigar cutter c. 1905 – this piece of memorabilia would have been given away with the ‘well-known’ Highland blend behind the huge growth of the brand in the early 20th century).

A rare original Johnnie Walker ‘Born 1820 Still Going Strong’ print, featuring Tom Browne’s Striding Man figure – this is an original Edwardian print of the first Striding Man advertisement poster that was created by Tom Browne in 1908.

A Johnnie Walker award certificate – given to Mrs Mercia Castle when she scored a hole in one at Saltford Golf Links. The cartoon on the certificate was drawn by HM Bateman. The long running Johnnie Walker Hole In One prize was first established in 1926.

A metal Johnnie Walker vesta match case – A puzzle must be solved to open the case, and the back

reads ‘Open this box and I’ll stand you a Johnnie Walker’.

Eight framed prints illustrated by Tom Browne for John Walker & Sons – featuring Johnnie Walker’s

Striding Man in a variety of sporting settings.

An iconic whisky brand with impressive longevity, the Johnnie Walker business can trace its roots to a grocery store in Kilmarnock, Scotland, which was opened in 1820 by the now famous John Walker.

Fast forward to the 1880s and the business claimed to be the largest single exporter of Scotch whisky, and the most profitable. It was at this point when customers started to refer to the brand as Johnnie Walker – a name that has stuck to this day.

The brand understood the power of advertising, whether that be luxury, and useful, added value gifts or memorable visual campaigns. The Johnnie Walker striding man figure was first seen in 1908, created by American advertising guru Paul E Derrick, and went on to be one of the most well-known illustrations in whisky history. His first appearance was on a poster, a rare original Edwardian print of which can be found in this auction.

The Whisky.Auction miniatures and memorabilia auction runs until 7.30pm Tuesday 24 August, when the lots will begin to close.