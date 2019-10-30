Hunter Laing launches Old & Rare Heritage series

Scotch whisky specialist Hunter Laing & Co has announce the release of a new limited-edition range of single cask bottlings – the Hunter Laing Old & Rare Heritage series.

The collection launches today with over 20 different single cask bottlings, none of which are younger than 30 years of age.

Representing a cross section of Scotland’s distilling history, the release includes such gems as Tamdhu 30 years old, Ardmore 31 years old, Dailuaine 46 years old and Benrinnes 40 years old. As ever, each of the releases is bottled at natural cask strength and proudly offered without artificial colouring or chill filtration.

The Old & Rare Heritage series will be presented in a dark green bottle and a specially crafted wooden clasp presentation box. This look harks back to the original appearance of the Old and Rare ‘Platinum’ range when it was first released at the turn of the millennium and will be familiar to those who have enjoyed the most sought-after malt whiskies since those days.

Stewart Laing, managing director of Hunter Laing, said: ‘There are some whiskies which are so remarkable that they deserve a little extra recognition, and our heritage series was created to celebrate these incredible malts.

‘My two sons and I have personally selected each of these whiskies from our finest and most prized stocks.’

Company export director Andrew Laing added: ‘We are very excited to launch our Old & Rare Heritage series. 2019 continues to be both a busy and exciting year for us at Hunter Laing & Co with the opening of our first distillery Ardnahoe, the launch of the Scarabus Islay single malt and entering the travel retail market with Scarabus and our Journey Series of blended malts.’

The full range of this limited-edition Old & Rare Heritage series is –

Highland Region: Ardmore 31 years old; Glengarioch 31 years old; Teaninich 43 years old; Tullibardine 30 years old.

Islay Region: Bowmore 30 years old

Speyside Region: Aultmore 37 years old; Balmenach 40 years old; Benrinnes 40 years old; Braes of Glenlivet 30 years old; Cragganmore 30 years old; Dailuaine 46 years old; Dufftown 44 years old; Glen Elgin 44 years old; Glenburgie 44 years old; Glenlossie 44 years old; Glenrothes 31 years old; Glentauchers 30 years old; Inchgower 37 years old; Linkwood 30 years old; Mortlach 30 years old; Strathmill 33 years old; Tamdhu 30 years old; Tormore 31 years old.